Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9)
Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on its Longest homestand of 2022 -23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
Jose Alvarado backdoor cut against Goran Dragic for a reverse layup off a beautiful pass from Jonas Valanciunas, followed by Rookie Dyson Daniels’ transition putback layup, giving New Orleans its biggest lead to that stage at 103-78 with 9:33 remaining.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Second-year forward Trey Murphy scored from far away (5/6 three-point accuracy) and close (a couple highlight-reel dunks), en route to a 19-point, 10-rebound performance. Murphy notched his first NBA double-double, pulling down a defensive rebound in the final two minutes to get there. Murphy was outstanding, only needed essentially for the first three quarters of work and shooting 7/9 overall.
30: New Orleans assists, one night after it dished out 31. That marked the second time this season that the Pelicans handed out 30-plus dimes in consecutive games.
REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME
BULLISH ON THE BOARDS
The rebounding battle was close at Halftime (21 apiece), but New Orleans took over after intermission and ultimately won the category 46-37.
CLOSING TIME
There was no need for late-game execution or clutch plays by New Orleans, which was a good thing. The Pelicans had won the previous two fourth quarters by a 57-34 margin over Houston and Memphis.