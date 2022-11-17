Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110

Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9)

Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on its Longest homestand of 2022 -23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).

Jose Alvarado backdoor cut against Goran Dragic for a reverse layup off a beautiful pass from Jonas Valanciunas, followed by Rookie Dyson Daniels’ transition putback layup, giving New Orleans its biggest lead to that stage at 103-78 with 9:33 remaining.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Second-year forward Trey Murphy scored from far away (5/6 three-point accuracy) and close (a couple highlight-reel dunks), en route to a 19-point, 10-rebound performance. Murphy notched his first NBA double-double, pulling down a defensive rebound in the final two minutes to get there. Murphy was outstanding, only needed essentially for the first three quarters of work and shooting 7/9 overall.

30: New Orleans assists, one night after it dished out 31. That marked the second time this season that the Pelicans handed out 30-plus dimes in consecutive games.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME