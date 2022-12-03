Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Spurs 99
Pelicans (14-8), Spurs (6-17)
The NBA is racing headlong towards a game based largely on perimeter shooting and skilled backcourt players, but the New Orleans Pelicans have a pair of frontcourt weapons that allow them to go very old school. With Jumpers not falling early Friday in the AT&T Center for the visitors, New Orleans opted to get the ball to its power forward and center repeatedly in the low post and around the paint, yielding outstanding results. Zion Williamson continued one of the best stretches of his pro career by getting to the rim and foul line at will, while Jonas Valanciunas provided interior scoring and rebounding against a San Antonio frontcourt lacking bulk. New Orleans won for a second time this season in the Alamo City, the first time in franchise history that the Pelicans have finished 2-0 on the Spurs’ home floor in one campaign.
Trey Murphy sank three three-pointers in rapid succession, giving New Orleans a 104-88 lead with four-plus minutes remaining in regulation.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Split it between Williamson and Valanciunas. The Lefty power forward rumbled his way to 30 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while the Lithuanian pivot did his damage to the tune of 21 points and 11 boards. The duo combined to shoot 17/25 from the field and 16/17 on free throws.