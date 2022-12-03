Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Spurs 99

The NBA is racing headlong towards a game based largely on perimeter shooting and skilled backcourt players, but the New Orleans Pelicans have a pair of frontcourt weapons that allow them to go very old school. With Jumpers not falling early Friday in the AT&T Center for the visitors, New Orleans opted to get the ball to its power forward and center repeatedly in the low post and around the paint, yielding outstanding results. Zion Williamson continued one of the best stretches of his pro career by getting to the rim and foul line at will, while Jonas Valanciunas provided interior scoring and rebounding against a San Antonio frontcourt lacking bulk. New Orleans won for a second time this season in the Alamo City, the first time in franchise history that the Pelicans have finished 2-0 on the Spurs’ home floor in one campaign.