Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
Pacers (5-5), Pelicans (5-5)
Behind a barrage of three-point hoops and big games from a trio of starters, Indiana handed New Orleans a Monday road defeat, methodically creating a double-digit lead in the second half. The Pacers drained 22 three-pointers in 48 attempts and rode a Monster night from center Myles Turner (37 points), along with 20-plus points apiece from Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. New Orleans also shot above 40 percent from the three-point arc, but could not keep pace in that category with Indiana.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Turner posted up and dropped in a layup for a 124-114 lead, then sank two free throws on a subsequent possession to make it 126-116 with 1:57 to go. Previously, Indiana took a 113-95 edge when Jalen Smith swished a three-pointer from the left corner, but New Orleans went on a run to make matters a bit more interesting down the stretch.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Zion Williamson’s 14 first-half points prevented Indiana from building an early cushion, as the hosts protected a 58-55 lead at the break. Williamson displayed some of his all-around ability on offense, sinking a couple early three-pointers and knocking down a mid-range jumper. The third-year forward finished with 26 points on 10/15 shooting. Brandon Ingram took over the scoring load in the second half after a slow start, netting 29 points on 12/23 shooting.
BY THE NUMBERS
21/41: Pacers three-point shooting from their starters, led by Haliburton going 6/10 and Turner at 4/7.
28-22: New Orleans bench scoring advantage. Devonte’ Graham and Trey Murphy matched each other with 11 points and three three-pointers apiece.
45-43: Indiana rebounding edge, with Turner collecting a dozen boards and Smith seizing 11.
REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME
BALANCE/BALL MOVEMENT
New Orleans’ entire starting lineup has reached double digits in scoring four times this season, but Monday did not add to that tally, with CJ McCollum experiencing a rough shooting evening and scoring nine points. The Pelicans actually piled up 32 assists, but the Pacers were a bit better with 33 dimes.
DISRUPTIVE DEFENSE
Indiana was able to get into its offense relatively easily for much of the night, creating a boatload of quality three-point attempts. The Pelicans did force the Pacers into 17 turnovers, although it didn’t seem like it.
MATCHUP TO WATCH
Well. 6 overall draft pick Bennedict Mathurin of Indiana had a rare low-output game, scoring eight points on 2/8 shooting. Well. 8 pick Dyson Daniels did not see any action, continuing to wait for opportunities on a roster that has substantial depth in the backcourt.
#PELSPOTWPOLL
Week 3 of the NBA regular season for New Orleans Featured a pair of bitter defeats, overtime losses at the Lakers and Atlanta, but one major positive was the performance of Larry Nance Jr. The Veteran forward/center was selected Player of the Week by fans on Twitter by a wide margin (66 percent of votes), after he was outstanding over three games (the Pelicans also beat Golden State). Nance averaged 13.0 points on 75 percent shooting from the field, while totaling 20 rebounds and seven steals.