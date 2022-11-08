Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122

Pacers (5-5), Pelicans (5-5)

Behind a barrage of three-point hoops and big games from a trio of starters, Indiana handed New Orleans a Monday road defeat, methodically creating a double-digit lead in the second half. The Pacers drained 22 three-pointers in 48 attempts and rode a Monster night from center Myles Turner (37 points), along with 20-plus points apiece from Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. New Orleans also shot above 40 percent from the three-point arc, but could not keep pace in that category with Indiana.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Turner posted up and dropped in a layup for a 124-114 lead, then sank two free throws on a subsequent possession to make it 126-116 with 1:57 to go. Previously, Indiana took a 113-95 edge when Jalen Smith swished a three-pointer from the left corner, but New Orleans went on a run to make matters a bit more interesting down the stretch.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zion Williamson’s 14 first-half points prevented Indiana from building an early cushion, as the hosts protected a 58-55 lead at the break. Williamson displayed some of his all-around ability on offense, sinking a couple early three-pointers and knocking down a mid-range jumper. The third-year forward finished with 26 points on 10/15 shooting. Brandon Ingram took over the scoring load in the second half after a slow start, netting 29 points on 12/23 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

21/41: Pacers three-point shooting from their starters, led by Haliburton going 6/10 and Turner at 4/7.

28-22: New Orleans bench scoring advantage. Devonte’ Graham and Trey Murphy matched each other with 11 points and three three-pointers apiece.

45-43: Indiana rebounding edge, with Turner collecting a dozen boards and Smith seizing 11.