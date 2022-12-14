Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 121, Pelicans 100

Jazz (16-14), Pelicans (18-9)

The Utah Jazz were projected by many NBA analysts to contend for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the New Orleans Pelicans will not be confusing them for a non-competitive team anytime soon. After spoiling New Orleans’ home opener back on Oct. 23, the Jazz ended the Pelicans’ longest winning streak in over four years Tuesday. Utah capitalized on some poor shooting by New Orleans, which had reeled off seven straight victories, but dropped to 0-2 vs. the Jazz this season. The third and final meeting of the campaign between the Western Conference foes will take place Thursday, again in Salt Lake City.

Utah’s former NBA Sixth Man of the Year – now a starter – Jordan Clarkson swished an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer of the third quarter, giving the Jazz a 20-point lead. Utah outscored its guests by a 39-26 margin in that stanza, nearly tripling a seven-point intermission advantage. New Orleans never seriously threatened in the final 12 minutes. The 21-point final margin of defeat equaled the largest of 2022-23 for the Pelicans.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jonas Valanciunas was the only New Orleans starter with a positive plus-minus (+5, everyone else was minus-12 or worse) and finished with a modest 15 points, six rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes of action. Zion Williamson registered a team-best 26 points, but his impact was muted by first-half foul trouble.

Pelicans Highlights: Zion Williamson tallies 26 points vs. Utah Jazz 12/13/22

16: Utah turnovers in the first half, preventing the Jazz from expanding their seven-point Halftime lead to something much more ominous. They took care of that later.

22/33: New Orleans foul shooting, a momentum-drainer in the middle quarters.

1: Pelicans place in the Western Conference after Tuesday’s defeat. They are tied with Memphis (18-9), but remain officially first based on a better division record.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

PERIMETER BREAKOUT

The Pelicans are due for a quality shooting night, but it didn’t come close to happening Tuesday. They shot 1/12 on Threes in the first half and finished 4/27, at 14.8 percent a season low.

DEFENSIVE GLASS

The active and springy Jarred Vanderbilt of Utah was a problem, wriggling his way around box-out attempts to pull down eight Offensive rebounds. Two days after New Orleans gave up a season-most 19 O-boards vs. Phoenix, it allowed exactly 19 again.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Utah breathed a sigh of relief when Williamson was whistled for his third foul just 2:35 into the second quarter, causing him to sit the rest of the opening half, after scoring 12 points (10 in the first period). He was still efficient on the night at 10/16 from the field, but the Pels were outscored by 15 points with him on the floor. In addition to Vanderbilt, Utah’s frontcourt was powered by Lauri Markkanen’s 19 points and 11 rebounds.