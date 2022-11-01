Panthers WR DJ Moore should not have been penalized, says ex-NFL ref

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore celebrated the catch of a lifetime on Sunday, then got penalized for it. But should that flag have been thrown?

Initially, the “infraction” seemed plausible to many. Moore, understandably so, got a bit excited in the end zone following the miraculous score and removed his helmet before exiting the field of play. Unsportsmanlike conduct, 15 yards, yada, yada, yada, right?

Well, uh, about that “field of play” part. . .

Former NFL referee of 21 seasons and current NBC Rules Analyst Terry McAulay, per colleague Tony Dungy, said Moore shouldn’t have been called for the penalty—because he wasn’t even on the field!

Our NBC rules Analyst Terry McAulay says according to the written rule this should not have been called a penalty because Moore was not on the field when he took off his helmet. https://t.co/MgxvckwDlv — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 31, 2022

As noted in the 2022 NFL Rulebook—specifically Section 3, Article 1 of the “Player Conduct” portion—a prohibited act that can lead to an unsportsmanlike penalty in this type of situation is defined as the following:

“Removal of his helmet by a player in the field of play or the end zone during a celebration or demonstration, or during a confrontation with a game official or any other player.”

That white trimming Moore was in as he took off his helmet is not, in fact, the field of play nor is it the end zone. It’s the “border.”

Unfortunately for the Panthers, however, there is nothing that can be done now.

After being moved back as a result of the call, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the ensuing 48-yard extra point—keeping the score knotted at 34 apiece and sending the game out of regulation. Piñeiro would then miss another potential game-winner, pushing a 32-yard field goal attempt wide left with just under six minutes remaining in overtime.

And the rest, thanks to Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, is history.