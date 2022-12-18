Panthers vs. Steelers, Broncos vs. Cardinals picks, odds

Commercial content 21+.



Action Network NFL Analyst C Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for Week 15.

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1:00 pm ET)

Panthers -2.5 (BetRivers)

No matter how much respect the betting market routinely pays the Steelers, I’m just not buying their chances here against a Panthers team that has covered four straight games against the spread after last week’s surprising win in Seattle.

Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.

First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Whatever you think of Sam Darnold, he’s comparable to whomever Pittsburgh throws out there between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and an injured Kenny Pickett (concussion) — especially with top rusher Najee Harris (hip) also limited. This team couldn’t outlast the Ravens with Tyler Huntley under center, and I’m skeptical of this offense mustering enough against a Carolina defense allowing 15.8 ppg amid its 4-0 ATS run.

Betting on the NFL?

DENVER BRONCOS vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Under 37.5 total points (FanDuel)

We’ve made a small Fortune betting the under in Broncos games all season, and Kyler Murray’s Unfortunate injury Monday makes this bet even more attractive this week.

The Cardinals’ offense looked disjointed en route to a 13-point effort under Colt McCoy, who faces the NFL’s fourth-best scoring defense on short rest. Conversely, Denver’s 32nd-ranked offense showed signs of life last week but is still averaging a mere 14.9 ppg, making this an easy Under play even with a painfully low total.

Last week: 2-0. Jets (W), 49ers (W).

Season: 13-12-1.