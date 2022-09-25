Panthers vs. Saints: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday’s NFL game

The New Orleans Saints are 10-3 against the Carolina Panthers since October of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. New Orleans and Carolina will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 pm ET at Bank of America Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Panthers winning the first 26-7 at home and the Saints taking the second 18-10.

There was early excitement for New Orleans after they claimed the game’s first points last week, but it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who ended up claiming the real prize. New Orleans fell to Tampa Bay 20-10. New Orleans was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 92 yards in penalties. QB Jameis Winston had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 5.9 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 6-6 at halftime, but the Panthers were not quite the New York Giants’ equal in the second half when they met last week. Carolina fell just short of New York by a score of 19-16. Despite the defeat, Carolina got a solid performance out of RB Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 102 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Saints going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 0-2.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Giving up five turnovers, New Orleans had trouble holding onto the ball. We’ll see if the Panthers can exploit that vulnerability.