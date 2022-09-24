Panthers vs. Saints: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who’s Playing
New Orleans @ Carolina
Current Records: New Orleans 1-1; Carolina 0-2
What to Know
The New Orleans Saints are 10-3 against the Carolina Panthers since October of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. New Orleans and Carolina will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 pm ET at Bank of America Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Panthers winning the first 26-7 at home and New Orleans taking the second 18-10.
New Orleans was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. New Orleans took a 20-10 hit to the loss column. They were their own worst enemy and cost themselves 92 yards in penalties. QB Jameis Winston had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 5.9 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 6-6 at halftime, but the Panthers were not quite the New York Giants’ equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, but Carolina had to settle for a 19-16 loss against the Giants. Despite the defeat, Carolina got a solid performance out of RB Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 102 yards on the ground on 15 carries.
Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
This next Matchup is expected to be close, with the Saints going off at just a 3-point favorite. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 0-2.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up five turnovers, New Orleans had trouble holding onto the ball. We’ll see if the Panthers can exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 pm ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Carolina.
- Jan 02, 2022 – New Orleans 18 vs. Carolina 10
- Sep 19, 2021 – Carolina 26 vs. New Orleans 7
- Jan 03, 2021 – New Orleans 33 vs. Carolina 7
- Oct 25, 2020 – New Orleans 27 vs. Carolina 24
- Dec 29, 2019 – New Orleans 42 vs. Carolina 10
- Nov 24, 2019 – New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 31
- Dec 30, 2018 – Carolina 33 vs. New Orleans 14
- Dec 17, 2018 – New Orleans 12 vs. Carolina 9
- Jan 07, 2018 – New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 26
- Dec 03, 2017 – New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 21
- Sep 24, 2017 – New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 13
- Nov 17, 2016 – Carolina 23 vs. New Orleans 20
- Oct 16, 2016 – New Orleans 41 vs. Carolina 38
- Dec 06, 2015 – Carolina 41 vs. New Orleans 38
- Sep 27, 2015 – Carolina 27 vs. New Orleans 22