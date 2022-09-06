Panthers Volleyball Is In Van Meter Tonight | Raccoon Valley Radio

Photo provided as a courtesy by Betty Cooper

The Panorama Panthers volleyball team is ready to get back after it after the Labor Day holiday and they will be headed to Van Meter today to take on the Bulldogs.

After receiving a nice break due to the Labor Day holiday the regular season schedule is back on for the Panorama Panthers volleyball team who currently has an overall record of 2-3 on the year so far in their first year under new head Coach Mollie Sorber.

Tonight, the Panthers will be heading to Van Meter to take on the Bulldogs who currently have a record of 5-2 on the year and sit in second place in the West Central Activities Conference standings. The match is set to begin at 7 pm from Van Meter High School as the Panthers will be looking to get their record above .500 on the year so far with a win tonight.

Statistically, the leaders for the Panthers include Jaidyn Sellers in the kills and blocks department while Keira Simmons and Cayden Iredale are also providing stats in both of those areas as well. Faith Recker is leading the way in the assists department and the Panthers have multiple solid contributors when it comes to serving the ball.

The Panthers volleyball team is looking to continue its regular season tonight when they make the trip to

Van Meter to take on the Bulldogs with their match set to get underway at 7 pm Tonight and this game begins a Massive Slate of games this week as the Panthers volleyball team will also be taking on the Interstate 35 Roadrunners beginning at 7 p.m. . on Thursday at Panorama High School and then the Panthers girls will round out the week by taking part in a varsity volleyball tournament at Shenandoah High School beginning at 8:30 am on Saturday as the regular season begins to pick up.