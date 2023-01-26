Panthers Set To Participate In Spring Soccer Cup At Wake Forest On April 16

PITTSBURGH – The Pitt men’s soccer team is one of 10 premier programs who will participate in the 2023 Spring College Cup at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC on April 16.

Pitt is one of eight Atlantic Coast Conference programs including Wake Forest, Clemson, North Carolina, Duke, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Big Ten program Maryland as well as Big East school Georgetown will also be competing.

Together, these 10 programs over the last four seasons have combined to earn 31 NCAA Tournament bids, seven College Cup Appearances and two National Championships. Clemson most recently won the National Championship in December of 2021, while Georgetown won it all in 2019 and Maryland in 2018.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase here. All seating is general admission. Seating on the Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill is free. Children three and under do not need a ticket to enter if sitting on a lap; if their own seat is needed a ticket should be purchased.

Format

Each program will participate in three matches in league play prior to arriving in Winston-Salem for the final event. Pitt’s full spring schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

At the end of the three league matches, the Finals matches at Spry Stadium will be determined with the 10 programs being seeded. Shuffling among the seeds can be done if a repeat opponent is scheduled.

On Sunday, April 16, the tentative schedule is as follows:

Match 1: Spry Soccer Stadium (12 pm)

Match 2: Spry Training Field 2 (12 pm)

Match 3: Spry Training Field 1 (2:15 pm)

Match 4: Spry Soccer Stadium (4:30 p.m.)

Match 5: Spry Training Field 2 (4:30 pm)

Rules

The game clock will count up to 90 minutes with official time being kept on the field. There will be no added time and no re-entry per half.

Three points will be awarded for a win in regulation. If matches remain tied after 90 minutes, the opponents will go directly into penalty kicks with the winning team earning two points and the losing side being awarded one point.