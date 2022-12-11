Panthers-Seahawks prediction, odds and pick

The Carolina Panthers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Sunday afternoon NFL Matchup at Lumen Field in Seattle. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Panthers-Seahawks Prediction and pick, laid out below.

Carolina has struggled to a 4-8 record this season, already on their second head coach of the season. Steve Wilks has gone 3-4 this season since taking over for Matt Rhule, who was fired after five games. Carolina has been so-so of late, losing three of their five.

Seattle is on the verge of the Playoffs with a 7-5 record, second place in the NFC West. In their last seven games, Seattle has gone 5-2. Quarterback Geno Smith has led the team to a surprising record in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year with Russell Wilson.

Here are the Panthers-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Seahawks Odds

Carolina Panthers: +4.5 (-118)

Seattle Seahawks: -4.5 (-104)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Sam Darnold is now the starting quarterback for Carolina after the release of Baker Mayfield. Darnold has made one start this season, completing 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Darnold has also added a rushing touchdown. D’Onta Foreman leads the team with 563 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Foreman has been limited in practice with a foot injury, while Chuba Hubbard has rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown in limited action. Carolina has totaled 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Seattle has allowed 1,863 rushing yards to their opponents.

DJ Moore leads the team with 605 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Terrace Marshall, Jr. is second with 328 receiving yards and leads the team with 18.2 yards per reception. Tommy Tremble is second with two receiving touchdowns, the only other Panther besides Moore with multiple touchdown catches. Carolina has averaged 19.2 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

Carolina’s defense has been solid, ranking 14th in the league with 22.2 points allowed per game. Brian Burns leads the team with 10 sacks, while Carolina has sacked their opponents 25 times. Seattle has allowed 31 sacks to their opponents.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Geno Smith has seen a career resurgence in Seattle, completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Smith has also rushed for a touchdown. Rookie Kenneth Walker III leads the team with 649 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Walker III has not practiced much this week with an ankle injury, and the team signed Veteran Wayne Gallman as insurance. Seattle has totaled 1,398 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a team.

Tyler Lockett leads the team with 836 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. DK Metcalf has also been a dominant receiver for Seattle, ranking second with 798 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Will Dissly and Marquise Goodwin each caught three touchdown catches. Seattle’s offense has been strong, ranking fifth with 26.5 points scored per game.

Seattle’s defense has been pretty bad, ranking 28th in the league with 25.3 points allowed per game. Uchenna Nwosu leads the team with nine sacks, while Seattle has totaled 32 sacks as a team. Carolina has allowed 26 sacks to their opponents.

Final Panthers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

Carolina is downright untalented, and Seattle is red-hot lately. Neither defense is that great, so that should push the total over in this one.

Final Panthers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seattle -4.5 (-104), over 44.5 (-110)