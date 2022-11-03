Panthers Post 92-53 Exhibition Win Over Edinboro

PITTSBURGH – Blake Hinson led four double-figure scorers with a game-high 29 points, including 28 in the opening half, as Pitt cruised to a 92-53 win over Edinboro in exhibition play Wednesday evening at the Petersen Events Center. Hinson’s 29-point night was the second-most in exhibition play by a Panther, topped only by a 30-point effort by Clyde Vaughan during a 1982 exhibition game against Yugoslavian club team Cibona

Pitt extended its exhibition play win streak to 39 games and is now 63-5 all-time in exhibition games.

Nelly Cummings hit a three on Pitt’s opening possession and Hinson hit three consecutive Threes over a two-minute stretch to spark a 12-2 run to put the Panthers up 28-14 Midway through the opening half. Pitt made 6-of-7 three-point attempts during a decisive first half run to grab control of the game. The Panthers finished the half 9-of-21 from beyond the arc, with Hinson scorching the nets with five first half bombs.

Pitt continued to get balanced play throughout the second half extending the lead to as much as 43 despite cooling off from the perimeter. Nike Sibande scored 11 of his 14 points after intermission, while Federico Federico (10) and Greg Elliott (10) also reached double figures.

Federiko added 10 rebounds, including seven off the offensive glass, for his second consecutive double-double as Pitt corralled 44 boards in the game. Hinson (7), Elliott (6), Nate Santos (5), and Guillermo Diaz Graham (5) chipped in five or more rebounds apiece. The starting backcourt of Cummings and Jamarius Burton combined for 10 assists with just one turnover.

KJ Marshall came off the bench late in the contest to bring the bench to its feet with a three-point field goal and a tough and one finish in the lane as 10 players reached the scoring column for the Panthers.

Hinson’s high scoring night came on an efficient 10-of-14 shooting from the field, including 5-of-8 from three-point range. They attempted just one shot after intermission. Sibande finished 5-of-7 from the field with a pair of three-pointers.

Naim Miller led Edinboro with four three-point field goals and 15 points, while Dominique Keyes finished with a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds).

The Panthers forced 24 turnovers in the contest and held a 31-10 edge in points off turnovers.

Pitt opens the season Monday, Nov. 7 against UT Martin (7 pm – ACC Network Extra) at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers also host West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl (Nov. 11) during the opening week of the season.

Season tickets, mini plans and single-game tickets are available through the Panthers Ticket Office.