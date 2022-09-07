Panthers’ Polanski medalist as Barnesville wins MOVL golf title | News, Sports, Jobs

WHEELING — Barnesville’s golf team sustained heavy graduation losses from its 2021 Squad that claimed the Mid Ohio Valley League championship.

Despite several new faces in the Shamrocks’ lineup, the beat continued at the overcast and damp Crispin Course at Oglebay Park on Tuesday.

Barnesville finished with a solid 334 to repeat as league Champions and fended off Monroe Central (343) and Buckeye Local (344) in the process.

“We had to replace a lot of kids, but these young kids have just kept coming on as the season’s progressed,” Barnesville head coach Jerry Robinson said. “They’re getting better and better, have good team camaraderie and they’ve been very coachable. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of kids.”

Leading the way for the Shamrocks was Hayden Treadway, who finished in a three-way tie for the medalist honors with a round of 78.

Ayden Van Horn and Brady Gallagher both signed for a round of 84 and senior standout Breanna Flood, who was the low-scoring female in the event, posted a round of 88.

For Flood, it’s the second straight season she captured the award for the low female score.

“I played decently, but I know I can play better,” Flood said. “I wish I could do better. My putting and chipping weren’t good (Tuesday), so I definitely need to keep working on those.”

Monroe Central, which won the league title in 2020, was led by Zander Potts, who shot a round of 80 to earn a spot on the All-League team.

Buckeye Local senior Aiden Polanski put himself in position for birdies all afternoon it seemed, but lamented his putting after the round. He sank a short one when he needed it, however, to win the three-way playoff with a birdie on No. 1.

“I had a bunch of birdie putts and only made two, so the putter wasn’t there, but everything else was, fortunately,” Polanski said.

Polanski, who had never been in a playoff during his prep career, drove the ball down the middle of the fairway and within feet of the green. A solid chip put him within a couple of feet, setting up the birdie putt.

“I was thinking, ‘please don’t shank (the tee shot),’” Polanski laughed. “I knew I had to get it in the middle of the fairway. I felt pretty confident that I was going to win once I hit that tee shot. I was able to calm down and sink the putt. Winning this means a lot to me because I’ve been close before.”

Frontier’s Lucas Reed was the other third of the playoff. He, too, posted a 78 and was named All-League.

Shadyside’s Luke Bell was the other member of the All-League team. They shot a round of 85.

GIRLS

Monroe Central’s girls shot a round of 459 to fend off River by 10 shots. They were the only two schools to field full girls teams.

Joining Flood on the All-League team were the Monroe Central trio of Destiny Crawford (101), Ashley Weckbacher (112) and Lanie Largent (116) along with River’s Brielle Grimes (98).