Panthers ‘Pink in the Rink’ game seeks to score a goal against breast cancer

SUNRISE, Fla. — Promoters said the “Pink in the Rink” game could be the largest breast cancer awareness event in the history of the National Hockey League.

The Oct. 21 Matchup between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena partially benefits The Promise Fund of Florida.

“It’s our way of actually affecting some positive influence in the community using the power of sport to do something a little above and beyond,” Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said. “It’s fun coming to games. It’s exciting. You feel good.”

WATCH: Panthers face off against Lightning in ‘Pink in the Rink’ game

The early-season matchup is expected to be a big game between the cross-state rivals.

The evening will have three key focuses: raising awareness for early breast cancer detection strategies, honoring those who are currently battling the disease — as well as those who have overcome it — and highlighting the dedicated members of our medical community who work tirelessly to improve the lives of others.

“If you purchase the tickets through The Promise Fund, the proceeds will benefit them,” Zito said. “Nancy Brinker (founder of The Promise Fund and Susan G. Komen for the Cure) will be dropping the first puck that night.”

Special warmup jerseys for “Pink in the Rink”

The Panthers will wear exclusive warm-up jerseys designed by local contemporary artist Surge, which will be available for auction at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com after the game.

“You know, playing with the pinks that everybody knows for breast cancer and different shades of magenta are really what I wanted to focus on. And then there are little Easter eggs here and there that you see throughout that symbolize breast cancer awareness,” Surge said.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at a variety of prices from general admission to Elite and VIP packages. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Promos to purchase.