Panthers Open Exhibition Play Saturday Against Clarion

PITTSBURGH – The University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team opens exhibition play Saturday afternoon against Clarion at the Petersen Events Center. Opening tip is scheduled for 2 pm in the first of two Pitt exhibition games prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Pitt is 61-5 all-time in exhibition play and has won the past 37 exhibition contests.

Saturday’s exhibition contest will give fans an early look at the Panthers’ retooled roster. Pitt welcomed in seven newcomers this offseason, including veteran transfers Nelly Cummings , Greg Elliott and Blake Hinson . The post trio of 7-0 Guillemo Diaz Graham6-11 Jorge Diaz Graham and 6-11 Federico Federico are also set to make their Panther debuts.

Head Coach Jeff Capel enters his fifth season at Pitt with his most experienced team with five fifth or sixth-year players and four players who enter the season with 100 or more games played. The Panthers return three starters in double-figure scorers John Hugley IV (14.8 ppg., 7.9 rpg.) and Jamarius Burton (12.4 ppg.), as well as William Jeffress .

Hugley IV and Jeffress suffered lower body injuries in the preseason and are not expected to play Saturday, while Nike Sibande Returns to action after missing last season due to a knee injury suffered in an exhibition game against Gannon.

Tickets to Saturday’s game are available through the Panthers Ticket Office. Season tickets start as low as $280 and are available to purchase HERE. Pitt also offers three terrific mini-plan packages – Starting Five, Sixth Man, and Holiday Plan – for the 2022-23 season. Mini plans start as low as $95 and can be secured HERE.

Pitt opens the regular season Monday, Nov. 7 against UT Martin and will also host West Virginia in a Backyard Brawl Matchup Friday, Nov. 11 in the opening week of the season.