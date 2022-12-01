Panthers OL stats among NFL’s best Entering bye week
Actually having a good Offensive line is quite an Oddity for the Carolina Panthers. So forgive us if we’re a bit excited here.
But, through the ups and downs of a tumultuous 2022, James Campen’s hog Mollies have been one of the few bright constants this team has fielded. Now, let’s give them their flowers and give you some of their best stats on the season.
- 62.0 overall Offensive grade from PFF (fifth among Rookie Offensive tackles with at least 500 snaps)
- 71.0 pass-blocking grade from PFF (16th among left tackles with at least 500 snaps)
- 17 pressures allowed (eighth-fewest among left tackles with at least 500 snaps)
- Zero sacks allowed from Week 3 to Week 12
- 60.0 overall Offensive grade from PFF (11th among left guards with at least 500 snaps)
- 70.7 pass-blocking grade from PFF (seventh among left guards with at least 500 snaps)
- 13 pressures allowed (fifth-fewest among left guards with at least 500 snaps)
- 55.5 run-blocking grade from PFF (11th among left guards with at least 500 snaps)
- 75-percent run block win rate (9th among guards)
- 70.2 overall Offensive grade from PFF (11th among centers with at least 300 snaps)
- Two pressures allowed (fewest among centers with at least 300 snaps)
- 71.2 run-blocking grade from PFF (11th among centers with at least 300 snaps)
- 73.3 overall Offensive grade from PFF (seventh among right guards with at least 500 snaps)
- 75.3 pass-blocking grade from PFF (sixth among right guards with at least 500 snaps)
- 11 pressures allowed (fifth-fewest among right guards with at least 500 snaps)
- 67.4 run-blocking grade from PFF (ninth among right guards with at least 500 snaps)
- 75-percent run block win rate (10th among guards)
.