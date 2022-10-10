Panthers now in possession of 2023 NFL draft’s 1st overall pick

After an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers have earned a dubious (or prosperous) honor. They are now in possession of the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft!

After coupling their defeat with a Houston Texans win (ironically handed to them by the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2022’s first overall pick in Travon Walker), the Panthers have moved atop the current order.

Okay, okay. Yes—there are still 13 weeks of the regular season left. So this order will, obviously, change.

But, given the dreary state of the Panthers organization and their need for a franchise quarterback, it’s fair to keep this latest dose of shame in the back of our heads. Plus, questions must soon be answered in regards to the abject failure that has been this season, and who is ultimately responsible.

Will the Panthers allow Rhule to play out the season and hand him yet another franchise investment? Or will this latest defeat, made worse by a flood of 49ers fans in Bank of America Stadium, be enough to cut him loose and head in a fresh direction?