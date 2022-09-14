Panther’s Golf Wraps Up Final Round at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
Ruston, LA – The High Point men’s golf team played their final round at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate today. They placed 19th overall in the tournament with a combined team score of 880. Graduate student Alan Smith was the Panther’s top finisher ending +1, followed by Redshirt Junior Gregor Meyer who ended +3.
Final standings from the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate! #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/6ck18aQjHv — High Point Golf (@HPUmensgolf) September 13, 2022 “> Final standings from the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate! #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/6ck18aQjHv — High Point Golf (@HPUmensgolf) September 13, 2022
Site: Ruston, Louisiana
Course: Squire Creek Golf Course
Tournament: Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
HPU Team Standings: 19 of 24 teams (219, 228, 221, 223, 217,+16)
Top HPU Individual: Alan Smith T52nd
Panther Placement After Three
T52nd Alan Smith +1
T68th Gregor Meyer +3
T81 st Charlie Barr +5
T89th Burch Harrison +7
T114th Grady Newton +12
Up Next
The Panthers head to Cullowhee, NC September 26-27 to compete in the JT Poston Invitational. It is a 54-hole tournament hosted by Western Carolina University. The Invitational will be played at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley.