Panther’s Golf Wraps Up Final Round at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

Ruston, LA The High Point men’s golf team played their final round at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate today. They placed 19th overall in the tournament with a combined team score of 880. Graduate student Alan Smith was the Panther’s top finisher ending +1, followed by Redshirt Junior Gregor Meyer who ended +3.

Final standings from the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate! #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/6ck18aQjHv

— High Point Golf (@HPUmensgolf) September 13, 2022

Site: Ruston, Louisiana
Course: Squire Creek Golf Course
Tournament: Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
HPU Team Standings: 19 of 24 teams (219, 228, 221, 223, 217,+16)
Top HPU Individual: Alan Smith T52nd

Panther Placement After Three
T52nd Alan Smith +1
T68th Gregor Meyer +3
T81 st Charlie Barr +5
T89th Burch Harrison +7
T114th Grady Newton +12

Up Next
The Panthers head to Cullowhee, NC September 26-27 to compete in the JT Poston Invitational. It is a 54-hole tournament hosted by Western Carolina University. The Invitational will be played at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley.

