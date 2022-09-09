Panther’s Golf Heads South to Start Season

EVENT INFO

Sun.-Tues. September 11th-13th – Jim Rivers Intercollegiate (Choudrant, LA)

Live Scoring

The High Point University men’s golf team returns to action Sunday as they head to Louisiana to play in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate.

The Field

The field includes Louisiana Tech, Houston, Rice, Southern Mississippi, ULM, Troy, Kennesaw State, LSU, SMU, Nicholls State, Oral Roberts, Louisiana, Middle Tennessee State, UTSA, North Texas, Francis Marion, South Alabama, Abilene Christian U ., Lamar University, Central Arkansas, and Missouri State.

HPU’s Lineup

Player 1: Gregor Meyer

Player 2: Grady Newton

Player 3: Charlie Barr

Player 4: Burch Harrison

Player 5: Alan Smith



Squire Creek Golf Club

Squire Creek is a private, members-only facility that features an 18-hole Championship golf course designed by Tom Fazio. The course was ranked as one of the top 10 best new courses in America by Golf Digest in 2004. Squire Creek’s 18 Championship holes are hand cut into the Northern Louisiana landscape. They offer a fair but challenging test to players of all calibers.

Format and Schedule

The Jim Rivers Intercollegiate is a three-day event with the teams playing 18 holes each day. High Point will go off at 11 am on Friday, playing in round one with Abilene Christian, UTSA and Nicholls State.

Last Time Out

High Point ended their 2021-2022 season in seventh place at the Big South Championships.

