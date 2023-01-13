Panthers declare NFL’s 2nd-most unused cap space for 2022

The Carolina Panthers may have the most desirable head-coaching vacancy in the NFL at the moment, and part of that appeal comes in the resources.

As noted by ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates it’s Thursday, teams have officially declared their unused cap space rollover amounts from the 2022 campaign. And look who’s at No. 2. . .

  1. Cleveland Browns: $27,587,123
  2. Carolina Panthers: $10,752,279
  3. Denver Broncos: $10,605,233
  4. Chicago Bears: $9,584,194
  5. Las Vegas Raiders: $6,680,133
  6. Indianapolis Colts: $6,654,875
  7. Washington Commanders: $5,537,577
  8. Philadelphia Eagles: $5,433,472
  9. San Francisco 49ers: $5,238,795
  10. Atlanta Falcons: $5,011,209
  11. Pittsburgh Steelers: $4,427,145
  12. Dallas Cowboys: $3,922,477
  13. New York Jets: $3,192,622
  14. Kansas City Chiefs: $2,866,615
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $2,704,090
  16. Los Angeles Chargers: $2,620,966
  17. Cincinnati Bengals: $2,498,443
  18. Jacksonville Jaguars: $2,405,876
  19. Detroit Lions: $2,223,156
  20. Miami Dolphins: $2,161,475
  21. Buffalo Bills: $2,189,084
  22. Tennessee Titans: $1,845,439
  23. Green Bay Packers: $1,612,380
  24. Seattle Seahawks: $1,595,490
  25. New York Giants: $1,521,110
  26. Baltimore Ravens: $1,395,783
  27. New England Patriots: $1,118,930
  28. New Orleans Saints: $1,111,520
  29. Houston Texans: $1,009,266
  30. Arizona Cardinals: $882,491
  31. Minnesota Vikings: $439,013
  32. Los Angeles Rams: $405,812

These amounts may not all be final—as the league will audit and adjust the numbers after the Playoffs based on contract terms such as incentives and bonuses. But, as it looks now, the Panthers will have an additional $10.7 million to use on top of the cap number for the 2023 season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button