Panthers declare NFL’s 2nd-most unused cap space for 2022
The Carolina Panthers may have the most desirable head-coaching vacancy in the NFL at the moment, and part of that appeal comes in the resources.
As noted by ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates it’s Thursday, teams have officially declared their unused cap space rollover amounts from the 2022 campaign. And look who’s at No. 2. . .
- Cleveland Browns: $27,587,123
- Carolina Panthers: $10,752,279
- Denver Broncos: $10,605,233
- Chicago Bears: $9,584,194
- Las Vegas Raiders: $6,680,133
- Indianapolis Colts: $6,654,875
- Washington Commanders: $5,537,577
- Philadelphia Eagles: $5,433,472
- San Francisco 49ers: $5,238,795
- Atlanta Falcons: $5,011,209
- Pittsburgh Steelers: $4,427,145
- Dallas Cowboys: $3,922,477
- New York Jets: $3,192,622
- Kansas City Chiefs: $2,866,615
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $2,704,090
- Los Angeles Chargers: $2,620,966
- Cincinnati Bengals: $2,498,443
- Jacksonville Jaguars: $2,405,876
- Detroit Lions: $2,223,156
- Miami Dolphins: $2,161,475
- Buffalo Bills: $2,189,084
- Tennessee Titans: $1,845,439
- Green Bay Packers: $1,612,380
- Seattle Seahawks: $1,595,490
- New York Giants: $1,521,110
- Baltimore Ravens: $1,395,783
- New England Patriots: $1,118,930
- New Orleans Saints: $1,111,520
- Houston Texans: $1,009,266
- Arizona Cardinals: $882,491
- Minnesota Vikings: $439,013
- Los Angeles Rams: $405,812
These amounts may not all be final—as the league will audit and adjust the numbers after the Playoffs based on contract terms such as incentives and bonuses. But, as it looks now, the Panthers will have an additional $10.7 million to use on top of the cap number for the 2023 season.
