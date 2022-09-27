Panthers, Creek’s Noah Tweedy advance from golf sectionals | News, Sports, Jobs

CADIZ — Three area teams and an individual are officially a part of the Division II Eastern District Golf Tournament.

Buckeye Local, St. Clairsville and Union Local each garnered a spot inside the top four overall during Monday’s Sectional tournament at sun-splashed, but Windy Cadiz Country Club to advance to next week’s tournament at Eaglesticks Golf Course in South Zanesville. Individually, Indian Creek’s Noah Tweedy survived to grab the final individual Qualifying spot.

Buckeye Local, which has been second in both the MOVL and OVAC Tournaments earlier this season, settled for second again, but that’s more than okay for head Coach Jim Berze and company.

The Panthers fired a round of 344, which was nine shots behind West Muskingum and eight shots clear of St. Clairsville.

“The guys really played up to their potential (Monday),” Berze said. “We are gelling at the right time. We’ve preached to them all year about staying away from the really big numbers and they were able to do that. I think some of the tight matches and competition we’ve faced late in the season really helped prepare us for (the sectional).”

Leading the Panthers was senior Aiden Polanski, who carded a round of 82, which was sixth-best overall.

Gavyn Romanyak was next in line for the Panthers with a round of 86, which was 11th overall. Dominic Kempton (88) and Kamden Kinyo (88) rounded out the scorers for the Panthers. Preston Lindsay also took part.

“I believe this is the first time since 2003 that our team has advanced to district,” Berze continued. “Aiden Polanski is our only senior and he’s shown great leadership for all of our Younger guys.”

St. Clairsville, which won the Sectional title a season ago and narrowly missed qualifying for the state tournament, didn’t have its best day despite two of its players in the overall top five.

The Red Devils, who only entered four players, finished with a 352, which was 27 shots more than they posted in the opening round of the Buckeye 8 on the very same course in August.

Regardless of the number, the Devils achieved their goal, which was to advance.

“When we got to the course (Monday), the goal was to advance to next week … mission accomplished,” St. C. head coach Ryan Clifford said. “Obviously, we aren’t thrilled with the way we scored, but playing under tournament pressure is a whole different experience. At the end of the day, we’re thrilled to get the chance to go to Eaglesticks and compete at the district tournament.”

St. Clairsville was led by sophomore dandy Brodi Foster. The southpaw continued his season of consistency, posting a round of 78, which tied him for second, and was just one stroke behind East Liverpool’s Nate Kelly.

Classmate Andrew Abel was fifth in the tournament with a round of 81. Sophomore Evan Fix (94) and Ethan Turner (99) rounded out the Devils’ scoring.

Union Local has enjoyed a solid season under first-year Coach Alli DeLaney and will play for another week.

“I feel like we’ve been under the radar all season,” DeLaney said. “I had a good feeling that we had a chance to get out if we all played well. The conditions were less than ideal at times, and I think that all of them could say there are a couple of holes they wish they could play again, but overall, as a team, we played really well. I am super proud of these guys, excited for the Seniors and looking forward (to the district).”

The Jets signed for a team score of 363, which was three shots ahead of Meadowbrook for the final team spot.

Senior Beezer Porter was the top scorer for the Jets thanks to the round of 85 he posted. Sean Alkire (91), Lee Adkins (93) and Jeff Jefferis (94) rounded out the scorers. Landon Crum was the Jets’ fifth player.

Tweedy, meanwhile, avoided a playoff for the final individual spot because Claymont’s Luke Caley was disqualified. Both players posted a round of 86.