Panthers could go to the playoffs, and basketball loses a local legend | WFAE 90.7

The Carolina Panthers notched an important win on Sunday when they beat the Seattle Seahawks, 30-24. As Incredible as it might seem, they’re only one game shy of first place in the NFC South — which could earn them a trip to the playoffs. In this week’s “Time Out for Sports segment,” Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz, Jr. says that under the leadership of interim head Coach Steve Wilks, the Panthers look like a different team.
“They’re tougher, they’re meaner, there’s more cohesion,” said Wertz Jr. “Wilks just seems unbothered by everything. They call [Wilks] Denzel, like Denzel Washington. And, you know, they worked hard last week, for example, with cornerbacks Jaycee Horn, CJ Anderson and, voila, they had interceptions on Sunday. The fact that Wilks let go of Baker Mayfield, lets Darnold know that he’s the guy, that’s got to feel good. And I just think the Panthers are in a really good mindset right now.”
Here's a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.
- Will Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper make Wilks the permanent head coach?
- Former Panther Baker Mayfield has been declared the starter for his new team the Los Angeles Rams for the remainder of the season.
- UNC Chapel Hill’s wide receiver Joshua Down announced that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.
- NC State’s Christopher Dunn won the 2022 Lou Groza Award, which declares him the best place-kicker.
- The NBA lost a Legend with the passing of Paul Silas on Saturday night at the age of 79. He was a former player and the head coach of the Charlotte Bobcats and the Charlotte Hornets.
