Panthers could go to the playoffs, and basketball loses a local legend | WFAE 90.7

The Carolina Panthers notched an important win on Sunday when they beat the Seattle Seahawks, 30-24. As Incredible as it might seem, they’re only one game shy of first place in the NFC South — which could earn them a trip to the playoffs. In this week’s “Time Out for Sports segment,” Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz, Jr. says that under the leadership of interim head Coach Steve Wilks, the Panthers look like a different team.

“They’re tougher, they’re meaner, there’s more cohesion,” said Wertz Jr. “Wilks just seems unbothered by everything. They call [Wilks] Denzel, like Denzel Washington. And, you know, they worked hard last week, for example, with cornerbacks Jaycee Horn, CJ Anderson and, voila, they had interceptions on Sunday. The fact that Wilks let go of Baker Mayfield, lets Darnold know that he’s the guy, that’s got to feel good. And I just think the Panthers are in a really good mindset right now.”

You can listen to the full “Time Out for Sports” conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.