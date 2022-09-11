Panthers’ Baker Mayfield eyes bigger goal after coming up short in bid for revenge against Browns

For much of the game, the performances of both Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland’s QB1 until Watson returns, did nothing to counter the cold calculation the Browns made in their pursuit of Watson — if they want to win big, they needed Watson, considerable baggage be damned.

The Browns had 66 yards passing at halftime, and Mayfield fumbled four times in the game, recovering all of them. But Mayfield launched a 75-yard touchdown throw to Robbie Anderson with 6 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and that, the Panthers have to hope, is a sign of what might be to come with more time together. Mayfield has had the Panthers playbook for just two months, since the July trade that brought him to Carolina just a few weeks before training camp opened. That is not the optimal way to position a quarterback — any quarterback, on any team — for success and Panthers fans let their displeasure with the early results be known with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter of the season opener, when they booed for the first, but not the last, time of the day. Mayfield finished 16 of 27 for 235 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“It was our first time playing together,” said Panthers Coach Matt Rhule. “Hoped we’d come out clicking right away. Knew we would click eventually.

“I think Baker stood in there and took all the bullets and made all the plays to get us back in the game down the stretch.”

It remains to be seen how much Mayfield’s arrival will ignite interest in the Panthers. The stadium was not full for the season opener, and of those that attended, there were noticeable pockets of Browns fans, which produced a weird, uncommon sight: Mayfield jerseys, some in Browns colors, some in Panthers colors, worn by people often seated side by side.

For as much as Brissett and Mayfield are joined in their post-Watson opportunities, they have distinctly different goals this season, reflecting the very different plights of their teams. Brissett’s Mandate is to try to keep the Browns afloat — and perhaps playoff relevant — until Watson’s expected return in December. That won’t be easy in the loaded AFC. Brissett was frequently inaccurate Sunday — he was 18 of 34 for 147 yards, although he did move the Browns into position for the winning 58-yard field goal after the Panthers had taken the lead. Still, Brissett might not be capable of pulling the Browns out of a big hole the way Mayfield did — the Panthers trailed 20-7 early in the fourth quarter, before Mayfield ran for a 7-yard touchdown to start the rally.

But the Browns’ running game, the strength of the team even when Mayfield was under center, is still the strength. It rolled up 122 yards in the first half on Sunday, 217 in all and it allowed them to hold the ball for more than 38 minutes of the game.