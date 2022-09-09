Panther Women’s golf to open season at Redbird Invitational

UNI Women’s golf at Redbird Invitational

Normal, Ill. | Weibring Golf Club

8:00 am CT | Sept. 11 | 36-hole Shotgun Start

8:30 am CT |Sept. 12 | 18-hole Shotgun Start

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI Women’s golf starts its 2022-23 season this Sunday at the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Ill.

The Panthers will be competing at Weibring Golf Club for this two-day match. This course is set at a par 72 with a yardage of 6,010.

UNI will be competing against 14 different teams including MVC opponents Bradley, Drake, Loyola-Chicago, as well as Division II Southern Indiana.

UNI Returns 7 Golfers from the 2021-22 roster returning this season, including Allison Nuss , who notched a season-low 69 at the Redbird Invitational last fall. Anna Jenson posts the Panthers’ best-average of 79.8 with her season-low at the Redbird Invitational, carding a 71.

Freshmen McKenna Mallow begins her collegiate career with her first start this weekend. Mallow came in this fall placing 4th in the 2022 Minnesota State Championships for Detroit Lakes High School.

Placing 9th out of 16 teams at the Redbird Invitational in the 2021-22 season, the Panthers carded a team score of 909. Eastern Kentucky University won the tournament last year shooting -3 and a team score of 861, 9 strokes ahead of second place .