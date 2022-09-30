Panther volleyball hosts quad, competes in SEISC tournament

Emma Phillips sets the ball up in Pekin’s home game against the Cardinal last Monday.

Claire Roth goes for the dig against Cardinal. Roth finished the game with three digs.

Ava Gillam gets the ball over the net in Pekin’s win over Cardinal last week.

The Panthers volleyball team Hosted Cardinal, Van Buren, and Moravia last Monday, September 19. Pekin had a 2-0 win over Cardinal in the quad, and lost 0-2 to both Van Buren and Moravia.

Pekin 2, Cardinal 0

The Panthers got a 2-0 win over Cardinal, 21-16, 22-20, at the home quad last Monday. Offensively, Quinnlyn Baker came away with 10 assists; while Kayse Miller and Emma Phillips each had four kills and Claire Roth finished with two.

Alex Parsons had nine digs in the game. Kayse Miller, Claire Roth, and Sadie Sieren each had three digs; and Alisia Brock had two. Quinnlyn Baker and Ava Gillam each had one dig.

In serving, Claire Roth and Alex Parsons each went 7 of 8, with Parsons having two aces. Kayse Miller was 6 of 6, Quinnlyn Baker was 5 of 5 with an ace, and Emma Phillips was 4 of 4. Kendyl Noel went 4 of 6 with two aces, Sadie Sieren was 1 of 2, and Ava Gillam was 1 of 1 with an ace.

Pekin 0, Van Buren 2

Pekin fell to Van Buren County 15-21, 15-21 last Monday.

Kylie Fitzsimmons, Kayse Miller, and Emma Phillips each had three kills and Claire Roth had two. Quinnlyn Baker finished with seven assists.

Kayse Miller finished with 10 digs, while Claire Roth had eight, Alex Parsons had four, Kendyl Noel had three, and Quinnlyn Baker had two.

Emma Phillips was 5 of 6 serving, Kendyl Noel went 5 of 7 with an ace, Kyli Fitzsimmons was 3 of 3, and Claire Roth went 2 of 3 with an ace. Kayse Miller and Quinnlyn Baker each went 2 of 2.

Pekin 0, Moravia 2

The Panthers lost to Moravia 7-21, 15-21 in their home quad last Monday.

Emma Phillips finished the game with four kills, while Quinnlyn Baker had four assists.

Claire Roth had nine digs; Kendyl Noel and Alex Parsons each had three; and Kayse Miller, Alisia Brock, and Quinnlyn Baker each had two.

Kendyl Noel was 6 of 6 serving with 2 aces.

The Panthers took part in the SEISC volleyball tournament last Thursday, Sept. 22 held at Winfield-Mt. Union. Pekin faced off against Winfield-Mt. Union, Holy Trinity Catholic, and Highland. The Panthers lost all three games.