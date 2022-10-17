Panther men’s golf: Storbeck, Van Weelden in top-10 at Iowa Fall Classic
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — Thomas Storbeck and Connor Van Weelden both sit in the top-ten after the opening day of competition at the Iowa Fall Classic at the Blue Top Ridge Golf Course.
UNI currently holds a one-stroke lead on Southern Illinois for 3rd place on the team Leaderboard with a score of 608. Valparaiso leads the team race shooting a combined 595, one stroke ahead of second-place Iowa.
Storbeck sank four birdies on the front nine in Sunday’s opening round to shoot an even 72 in the morning, before notching a 76 (+4) in the afternoon round. VanWeelden drained an eagle in the first round on the third hole to record a 72 (E) before sinking a putt for birdie on the fifth hole in round two.
Griffin Parker is currently tied for 30th shooting a total of 157 (81-76), while Tommy Doyle is tied for 34th notching a total of 158 (75-83). Nile Petersen is playing in his first intercollegiate tournament, and is tied for 43rd shooting 163 (78-85).
The Panthers will conclude play at the Iowa Fall Classic at 9 am on Monday morning with the third and final round.
INDIVIDUAL SCORECARD (Thru Round 2)
TEAM SCORECARD (Thru Round 2)
-
1st – Valparaiso – 595
-
2nd – Iowa – 596
-
3rd – UNI – 607
-
4th – Southern Illinois – 608
-
T5th – South Dakota State – 611
-
T5th – DePaul – 611
-
7th – Drake – 616
-
8th – Green Bay – 639
-
9th – Western Illinois – 640