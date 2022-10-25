Panther men’s golf: Doyle shoots even par in first round of The Clerico

TULSA, Okla. – UNI men’s golf opened its final tournament of the fall season on Monday in the Great Plains at The Clerico, Hosted by Oral Roberts University. Due to rain in the area, Monday’s second round was delayed until Tuesday. Tee times for the second and third rounds will be announced at a later time.

UNI sits tied for 6th place with Texas State after shooting a team score of 297. New Mexico State currently leads the field with a score of 280, ten strokes ahead of second place UMKC.

Tommy Doyle leads UNI after shooting an even 71 in the first round, sitting in a five-way tie for 9th place. Doyle bogeyed the second and 11th holes, but rebounded on the back nine with birdies on the 14th and 18th greens.

Griffin Parker is tied for 29th with teammate JD Pollard shooting 75 (+4). Pollard sank three birdies on Monday, including two on the front nine and one on the 12th hole. Connor Van Weelden sits in a tie for 36th place after shooting a 76 (+5) with Van Weelden 4 pars, while Thomas Storbeck is tied for 43rd after carding a 77 (+6).

TEAM STANDINGS

1st – New Mexico State – 280

2nd – Kansas City – 290

T3rd – Oral Roberts – 292

T3rd – UTSA – 292

T3rd – South Alabama – 292

T6th – Texas State – 297

T6th – UNI – 297

8th – Rice – 300

9th – Missouri State – 301

10th – Utah State University – 307

11th – Southern Utah – 311

12th – Stephen F. Austin – 312

