Panther men’s basketball to host Dubuque in preseason exhibition

UNI men’s basketball vs. Dubuque (Exhibition)

7 p.m. CT | Nov. 2, 2022

Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650)

ESPN+ (Brad Wells: Play-by-Play / Kevin Lehman: Analyst)

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s basketball gears up for next week’s season opener with a preseason exhibition on Wednesday night, hosting the Division III Spartans of Dubuque at the McLeod Center.

The Panthers enter the 2022-23 season as the reigning Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Champions following a 20-12 regular season record and an appearance in the NIT last March. Dubuque clinched the American Rivers Conference (ARC) regular season and tournament titles with a 21-7 record and an NCAA Tournament berth. The Spartans are coached by former UNI and All-MVC guard Robbie Sieverding (1998-02)

UNI Returns 11 members of last year’s Championship team, including MVC Sixth Man of the Year Bowen Born who earned Preseason Second Team All-MVC honors last month. Austin Phyfe also earned Preseason Third Team All-MVC honors as he enters his final collegiate season. The Panthers also bring back third-year guards Nate Heise and Tytan Anderson plus third year forward Cole Henry .

After redshirting last winter, Panther fans will get their first opportunities to see Landon Wolf , Michael Duax and Chase Courbat on the floor, as well as see play from returning forwards Derek Krogmann and James Betz and guard Drew Daniel . UNI added four young freshmen to the roster in the offseason in Cedar Falls products Trey Campbell and Hunter Jacobson as well as a Lumberton, North Carolina native Charlie Miller and Turkish guard Ege Peksari .

Head Coach Ben Jacobson enters his 17th season at the helm of the program, fresh off his record fifth MVC Coach of the Year Honor this past year. With 321 career wins, Jacobson ranks fourth in MVC history in total wins, and third in conference only victories with 174.

UNI was selected fifth in the MVC’s preseason poll as voted on by the league’s coaches, sports information directors, Broadcasters and other media members. The Panthers will play an 11-game non-conference slate before embarking on the MVC’s first ever 20-game schedule, which comes after the addition of Belmont, Murray State and UIC to the league this past summer.

The Panthers will open the regular season on Nov. 7 against Wartburg at 7:30 pm at the McLeod Center. Tickets for all UNI home basketball games are available for purchase online at UNIpanthers.com/tickets.