Panther men’s basketball slowed by Bears in 79-67 loss

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI struggled to keep pace with the high-flying Bears on Wednesday night as the Panthers fell to Missouri State 79-67 in the resumption of Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) play at the McLeod Center.

The Panthers and Bears wrestled back-and-forth during the first ten minutes of the first half with both teams shooting over 60% from the floor. UNI was plagued however by 11 first period turnovers, giving Missouri State Ample opportunities to build its lead in quick transition. Despite 12 first half points by Bowen Born and a late three-point basket by the sophomore guard, the Panthers struggled to rebound in the first 20 minutes as the Bears took a 40-29 lead into halftime.

Missouri State stretched its lead to as many as 22 points in the second period with a strong performance from the three-point arc, as well as on defense with 3 blocks from Chance Moore. UNI was able to find some footing in the later half of the period as Born, Tytan Anderson and Michael Duax each posted 10+ points. The Panthers outrebounded the Bears 23-17 and 9-2 on offensive boards in the final 20 minutes while establishing a stronger presence in the paint. UNI notched 10 points on second chance scoring opportunities in the half, but was unable to make up the full deficit in the 12-point loss.

Born finished the night with a team-high 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range. Anderson notched 15 points in the loss with a team-high 6 rebounds, while Duax tallied 10 points and 5 boards. Cole Henry posted 6 points with 4 rebounds as Drew Daniel scored 5 points. Despite a 2-point night, Trey Campbell led the Panthers with 3 assists and 3 steals on defense.

PANTHER NOTES

Missouri State leads the all-time series against UNI 45-39 after Wednesday’s win. The Panther loss snaps their 3-game winning streak against the Bears.

UNI committed 13 personal fouls against Missouri State, 3rd fewest in a game this season.

The 23-point game was the 5th highest scoring game of his career, and 2nd highest scoring performance against an MVC opponent. Born’s MVC career-high came earlier this month in a 29-point game against Evansville. He also moved up to 75th on UNI’s all-time scoring list with 758 career points, passing Skip Anderson (1967-70). Tytan Anderson has recorded 15+ points in 10 of UNI’s 12 games this season, averaging 16.3 points during that span.

UP NEXT

The Panthers return to action on Saturday afternoon at CEFCU Arena in Normal to take on the Illinois State Redbirds (6-8) for a New Year’s Eve showdown. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 pm CT with the game available on ESPN+ and the Panther Sports Radio Network.