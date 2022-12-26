Panther men’s basketball resumes MVC play hosting Missouri State

UNI men’s basketball vs. Missouri State

7 p.m. CT | December 28, 2022

Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center Center (6,650)

PSN/ESPN+ (Eric Braley: Play-by-Play / Matt Schniederman: Analyst)

Panther Sports Radio Network (JW Cox: Play-by-Play)

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s basketball closes out the 2022 calendar on Wednesday night as the Panthers resume Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) play hosting the Missouri State Bears at the McLeod Center. Both teams enter the Matchup with identical 5-7 records on the season and 1-1 marks in league play.

The Panthers have played the Bears more than any other opponent in program history, preparing to host Missouri State in the 85th meeting since the 1982-83 season. UNI has won the last three games against the Bears after sweeping last season’s pair of games.

UNI PANTHERS

The Panthers ride into Wednesday night’s game having won their last two games, most recently coming in a 62-52 win over St. Bonaventure last Wednesday night. UNI outscored the Bonnies 34-14 in the paint and 14-4 off turnovers, forcing St. Bonaventure to take over 30 three-point shot attempts.

Recording his MVC-leading fifth double-double of the season, Tytan Anderson notched a career-high 25 points with 10 rebounds against the Bonnies, as Bowen Born tallied 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Cole Henry scored 9 points, tying a career-high with 7 rebounds and setting a new high-water mark with 6 assists in the win.

Born leads the MVC with a 19.2 points per game scoring average. His five highest scoring games have come in the last eight games.

30 points vs. Northern Illinois (Nov. 26)

29 points vs. Evansville (Dec. 3)

27 points vs. Towson (Dec. 17)

27 points vs. Toledo (Dec. 6)

22 points at Bradley (Nov. 30)

In addition to leading the MVC with five double-doubles and ranking 21st in the nation, Anderson’s five double-doubles this season, 25th most in the nation. The third-year forward leads the MVC in rebounds per game (9.2) and defensive rebounds a game (6.7) and third in Offensive boards per contest (2.5).

The Panthers have averaged an MVC-low 14.6 personal fouls per game. As a result, UNI has also averaged 17.8 free throw attempts per game, third most in the conference.

Head Coach Ben Jacobson also continues his march toward MVC history, sitting one win away from tying former Creighton Coach Dana Altman for third on the conference’s all-time wins list. Jacobson has won 326 games since the 2006-07 season, while Altman won 327 games in Omaha from 1994 to 2010.

MISSOURI STATE BEARS

The Bears visit Cedar Falls looking to snap out of a tough December, having dropped four of their five games this month. Missouri State comes to town after defeating Central Michigan 79-58 at home on Dec. 22. Dalen Ridgnal led the Bears with 16 points last time out against the Chippewas, while James Graham and Jonathan Mogbo both scored 12 points.

Picked fourth in the MVC preseason poll just ahead of UNI, Missouri State is led by 2022 MVC All-Defensive Team guard/forward Donovan Clay, who has notched a team-high 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season in addition to 7.6 points per game . Chance Moore leads the Bears with 12.9 points per contest as Alston Mason has notched 8.3 points a game.

Missouri State leads the league in Offensive rebounds per game (10.5) and posts the second-best scoring defense in the MVC, allowing just 61.8 points a contest to its opponents. The Bears have struggled however at the free throw line, shooting an MVC-low 58.7% from the Charity stripe.