Panther football: Sapp named AFCA FCS All-American

WACO, Tex. — UNI senior defensive back Benny Sapp III has been named to the 2022 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Coaches Second Team All-America, as announced on Thursday morning.

Sapp becomes the 21st Panther in program history to receive AFCA All-American recognition, and only the third UNI defensive back to earn the honor, joining Dre Dokes (2006) and Deiondre Hall (2015).

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sapp recorded 54 total tackles for the Panthers in 2022, while tying for the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) lead with four interceptions and also forcing one fumble. The senior captain, who became the first Panther to be named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list and accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl, recently declared his entry for the 2023 NFL Draft.

AFCA All-American honors are just the latest in a series of awards Sapp has received in the wake of his final collegiate season. The 6-1, 205 pound defender earned FCS AP Third Team All-American honors, STATS Perform Second Team All-American recognition and was also a First Team All-MVFC performer. Sapp also picked up all-conference honors from a pair of additional outlets, including Phil Steele’s FCS All-MVFC First Team and The Bluebloods First Team All-MVFC.

Sapp is the son of Benjamin and Erica Sapp, and brother of Benjamin, Briyana, Baylee and Belle. His father, Benjamin Sapp Jr., who spent time as an Assistant Coach with UNI this season, played for the Panthers before an eight-year playing career in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs (2004-07), Minnesota Vikings (2008- 09, 2011) and Miami Dolphins (2010-11).