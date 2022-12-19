Panther football: Sapp earns second All-American Honor of the season

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI senior defensive back Benny Sapp III has been named to the Inaugural Bluebloods FCS Second Team All-America, as announced on Monday morning. The 2022 Bluebloods FCS All-American teams are represented by all 15 FCS conferences and 55 different programs from around the nation.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sapp recorded 54 total tackles for the Panthers in 2022, while tying for the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) lead with four interceptions and also forcing one fumble. The senior captain, who became the first Panther to be named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list and accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl, recently declared his entry for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bluebloods FCS All-American honors are just the latest in a series of awards Sapp has received in the wake of his final collegiate season. The 6-1, 205-pound defender earned FCS AP Third Team All-American honors, and was also a First Team All-MVFC performer. Sapp also picked up all-conference honors from a pair of additional outlets, including Phil Steele’s FCS All-MVFC First Team and The Bluebloods First Team All-MVFC.

Sapp is the son of Benjamin and Erica Sapp, and brother of Benjamin, Briyana, Baylee and Belle. His father, Benjamin Sapp Jr., who spent time as an Assistant Coach with UNI this season, played for the Panthers before an eight-year playing career in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs (2004-07), Minnesota Vikings (2008- 09, 2011) and Miami Dolphins (2010-11).

ABOUT THE BLUEBLOODS

The Bluebloods Originally started as a podcast in August 2019 as a Weekly show covering the latest college football news and storylines from around the country. Focus specialized on the FBS level before shifting coverage to FCS Football in 2020. The Bluebloods now focus on promoting and advancing recognition of programs and Athletes at the FCS level.