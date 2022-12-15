Panther football lands seven on Inaugural Bluebloods All-MVFC teams

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Postseason honors continue to roll in for UNI football with The Bluebloods releasing their Inaugural 2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) All-Conference teams.

Seven Panthers earned recognition for the 2022 season, including a pair of first team defensive backs in Benny Sapp III and Woo Governor . Second team selections include quarterback Theo Day Offensive lineman Erik Sorensen defensive lineman Christian Boyd linebacker Spencer Cuvelier and placekicker Matthew Cook .

First Team – DB Benny Sapp III

Sapp notched 54 tackles with one forced fumble and tied for the league-lead with four interceptions during his senior season. The senior captain, who became the first Panther to be named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list and accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl, recently declared his entry for the 2023 NFL Draft.

First Team – DB Woo Governor

Governor recorded 61 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in a breakout season for the Panthers. Tying for the team and conference lead with four interceptions, Governor returned two interceptions for touchdowns against Western Illinois, tying a UNI single-game record to earn MVFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Second Team – QB Theo Day

The First Team All-MVFC quarterback led the conference in passing yards (3,121), yards per pass attempt (9.6), pass efficiency (169), passing touchdowns (26), passing yards per game (283.7) and total offense (289.7) . He also ranks 7th in the nation in total passing yards, as well as 8th in passing touchdowns.

Second Team – OL Erik Sorensen

The redshirt senior Captain played in all 11 games for the Panthers, helping UNI establish one of the nation’s top Offensive units. With Sorensen up front in the trenches, the UNI offense led the MVFC in total offense with 444.9 yards per game.

Second Team – DL Khristian Boyd

The Kansas City native recorded 32 total tackles in 10 games played with five tackles for loss, one sack, a pair of pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Second Team—LB Spencer Cuvelier

Cuvelier led the Panthers with 90 total tackles in 2022, earning Second Team All-MVFC honors. A 2022 captain, he also notched 6 tackles for loss with one forced and recovered fumble, along with a team-high 3 sacks.

Second Team – PK Matthew Cook

Cook made 14-of-17 field goal attempts with a season-long of 42 yards, and set a new UNI and MVFC record for career fields made with 67. He also broke UNI’s program record for consecutive made PAT kicks with 124 after making all 45 kick attempts.

ABOUT THE BLUEBLOODS

The Bluebloods Originally started as a podcast in August 2019 as a Weekly show covering the latest college football news and storylines from around the country. Focus specialized on the FBS level before shifting coverage to FCS Football in 2020. The Bluebloods now focus on promoting and advancing recognition of programs and Athletes at the FCS level.