Panel selected to choose architect

Panel selected to choose architect

Even as the proposed new Sarasota Performing Arts Center remains a hot topic of debate among Sarasota City Commission candidates and members of the public, the Van Wezel Foundation is moving forward by announcing a task force to select an Architectural design firm.

The five-person committee, made up of community members with business and arts backgrounds, will spend the next few months overseeing the process of choosing a firm. The task force’s meetings will be open to the public and operate according to Florida’s “sunshine” laws because of the public-private partnership that is behind it, said Cheryl Mendelson, CEO of the foundation which is overseeing the project.

Earlier this year, the City Commission voted 3-2 to approve a partnership agreement with the foundation for the planning, financing, design and construction of the center that is intended to replace the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The city and foundation will split the estimated $300 million to $350 million cost. The state has awarded the Foundation a $1 million grant to fund the Architectural firm selection process.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button