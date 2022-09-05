Panama Country Club to hold Golf Fore Education Tournament on Sept. 17

Panama Country Club to hold Golf Fore Education Tournament on Sept. 17

LYNN HAVEN — Golfers will soon tee off in a tournament to help local students continue their education after high school.

The Panama Country Club is set to host the Golf Fore Education Charity tournament on Sept. 17 to benefit the Bay Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works with Bay District Schools to promote and support education across the county.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble, meaning teams of four will compete and play their best shots. The majority of proceeds will be used by the foundation to help fund secondary education for select Bay students.

Celebrating 95 years:Panama Country Club hosting the annual Sherman Invitational Golf Tournament

All 3 Bay County colleges:receive major donations this week. See where the money is going

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button