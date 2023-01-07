Palos Verdes boys soccer defeats Santa Monica on an overtime goal

The Palos Verdes boys soccer team went to double overtime Friday against Santa Monica.

In the second extra period, Luca Dileva scored the winning goal off a cross from Jack Flanagan to lead PV (6-4-3, 2-0) to a 3-2 Bay League win.

Ollie Knotek had two goals and Flanagan finished with three assists.

Santa Monica tied the game at 2-2 late in regulation.

MIRA COSTA 2, PENINSULA 0: Dylan Kodama and Marco Bottene scored for the Mustangs (15-2-1, 2-0) in the Bay League win.

Evan Hansen had four saves to record the shutout.

In another Bay League game, Redondo defeated Culver City 2-1.

Girls soccer

TORRANCE 1, EL SEGUNDO 0 (2OT): Kaylee Rynski scored the winning goal, Assisted by Jayden Black for the Tartars (8-4-1, 4-0) in the Pioneer League win.

WEST TORRANCE 4, WISEBURN DA VINCI 1: Lana Gilligan scored a pair of goals to lead the Warriors (8-3-1, 3-0) to the Pioneer League win.

SOUTH TORRANCE 4, NORTH TORRANCE 1: Jordyn Canister scored a hat trick to lead the Spartans (6-6, 2-1) in the Pioneer League win over the Saxons.

Canister, a senior, has 15 goals in 12 games.

Boys basketball

Wiseburn Da Vinci (12-6, 3-0) boys basketball remained undefeated in the Pioneer League with Friday’s 63-57 overtime win over West Torrance.

Alonzo Gonzalez led the way with 15 points and Ahmose Daniels had 14 points with 15 rebounds for the Wolves.

Elijah Price led the Warriors (7-10, 2-1) with 14 points. Amare Holmes and Jaxon Ida finished with 13 apiece.

TORRANCE 69, EL SEGUNDO 25: The Tartars (8-12, 1-3) won their first Pioneer League game thanks to Jalen Thomas’ 29 points and Andre De Los Reyes’ 20.

Girls basketball

BISHOP MONTGOMERY 78, ST. PAUL 73: Sophia Dignadice scored 23 points and hit four 3-point field goals to lead the Knights (15-4, 2-0) to the Del Rey League win.

Deyla Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Atiya Watson had 15 points.

Bishop Montgomery hosts La Salle Tuesday at 7 pm

TORRANCE 55, EL SEGUNDO 25: Bella Roosa scored 23 points to lead the Tartars (16-4, 3-1) to the Pioneer League win.