Palos South Volleyball Finishes 3rd in Conference, 8-3 for Season
This post was contributed by a community member. The views expressed here are the author’s own.
The Palos South Middle School 8th grade boy’s volleyball team completed the regular season with an 8-3 overall record and a 3rd place finish in the Southwest Interscholastic Conference (SWIC).
After a loss to Tinley Park in the playoffs, the team went on to win its next two games in the consolation bracket against Century Jr. High and Grissom Middle School to win the consolation championship.
Eighth graders Miles Sanchez and Jack Zielinski were voted to the SWIC all-conference team in recognition of their outstanding seasons.
Find out what’s happening in Paloswith free, real-time updates from Patch.
“It was great working with such a fun and talented team all season,” said Coach Martin Duggan.
“We will miss them next year at Palos South, but I look forward to seeing all that they accomplish in high school,” he said.
Find out what’s happening in Paloswith free, real-time updates from Patch.
This year’s Palos South volleyball team roster included Afaneh Samra, Patrick Hennessy, Manny Segovia, Aden Gutierrez, Jack Zielinski, Miles Sanchez, Cain Guerra, Robert Winterfield, CJ Ruiz, Tomasz Mulica, Jay Connors, Nick Lellos, and Manager John Zoltek.
The views expressed in this post are the author’s own. Want to post on Patch?
The rules of replying:
- Be respectful. This is a space for friendly local discussions. No racist, discriminatory, vulgar or threatening language will be tolerated.
- Be transparent. Use your real name, and back up your claims.
- Keep it local and relevant. Make sure your replies stay on topic.
- Review the Patch Community Guidelines.