Palos South Volleyball Finishes 3rd in Conference, 8-3 for Season

The Palos South Middle School 8th grade boy’s volleyball team completed the regular season with an 8-3 overall record and a 3rd place finish in the Southwest Interscholastic Conference (SWIC).

After a loss to Tinley Park in the playoffs, the team went on to win its next two games in the consolation bracket against Century Jr. High and Grissom Middle School to win the consolation championship.

Eighth graders Miles Sanchez and Jack Zielinski were voted to the SWIC all-conference team in recognition of their outstanding seasons.