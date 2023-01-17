Palo Duro’s Jamie Carillo is AGN preseason boys soccer Player of the Year

Palo Duro’s Jamie Carillo is AGN preseason boys soccer Player of the Year

It may seem like a strange question, but at this point it’s not that crazy to ask Jamie Carrillo if he ever gets tired of winning awards.

You can imagine his answer.

“Well, not really,” he said. “I’m proud of what I’m doing. I know I deserve it because I’ve been putting the work in. People don’t see all of the work that I put in all year even when soccer season isn’t going on, so I feel like I deserve the award.”

Amarillo ISD Releases statement after fight at Tascosa basketball game

Spoken like someone who has conducted an interview a few times before, which he has.

Carrillo, one of the top soccer players in the Panhandle, claimed the Amarillo Globe-News Preseason Player of the Year award after garnering the postseason accolade at the end of his sophomore and junior years.

Don’t believe it?

Well, does 54 goals and 20 assists while leading the Dons to a 24-2-2 overall record and a spot in the Class 5A regional semifinals convince you? That’s what Carillo did last year and at press time he’s netted six goals in four matches.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button