Palo Duro’s Jaime Carillo signs to play Division I soccer at UTRGV

Jaime Carrillo has always known what he wanted to do with his life. Don’t believe it? Palo Duro head girls soccer Coach and boys Assistant Adriana Cavazos has a story for you.

“The first time I met him in the Classroom he knew he was going to go to DI and become a professional soccer player,” she said. “That’s something he’s always had in his mind…He even asked me if I wanted his autograph. He was only a freshman.”

Time will tell if Carrillo will go on to become a professional soccer player or not, but he’ll be playing DI soccer next year and that’s official.

Carrillo, a senior at Palo Duro High School, signed his national letter of intent to play Division I soccer at UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday afternoon at Palo Duro High School. He was surrounded by his family, teammates, coaches and teachers.

“This is one of the best days ever,” Carrillo said. “I couldn’t ask for more. I’m just ready to go to college and score some goals. I’m happy for this day.”

Carrillo is one of the most accomplished soccer players to have ever come out of the Texas Panhandle. They scored 54 goals last season, which some outlets have ranked as the seventh best mark in the country. He’s scored 137 goals in his career and has been named the AGN Boys Soccer Player of the Year the past two seasons.

So, yeah, he’s pretty good.

“His soccer IQ (makes him special),” Cavazos said. “Soccer is a team sport and obviously he has great speed, great ability with his feet…but in soccer you’ve got to think on the fly. He’s a great problem solver and he’s really quick about it. He finds a way to finish and that is one of the most difficult things to do in soccer which sets him apart.”

UTRGV is a member of the Western Athletic Conference along with Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and others. It will be a bigger challenge for Carrillo to compete at Division I in the NCAA than the UIL. But he’s been handing out autographs since he was 14 years old. With half his dream still to fulfill, expect to see more greatness.

“I’m grateful to have parents and grandparents who have supported me,” Carrillo said. “My family has always been supporting me since the start. I want to thank (former WT kicker) Sergio (Castillo) and Adriana for helping me with the recruitment process…Without all of these people I wouldn’t be taking this important step in my future. I can’t wait to score goals and wear my white and orange jersey on the pitch. This is just the beginning of a new chapter.”