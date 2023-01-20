Palmer Ridge welcomes its next head football Coach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) –

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 1/20/2023: Palmer Ridge High School Elevates Zach Carlton as next Football Head Coach

Monument, Colo. — A long-time member of the Palmer Ridge High School Football coaching staff will be elevated to the role of Head Coach following a search to replace Mike Armentrout, who stepped down following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 Season. Zach Carlton, who has extensive coaching experience, as well as collegiate playing experience as a defensive back at Hastings College, will serve as Head Coach moving into the 2023-2024 School Year. Carlton graduated from Hastings College with a Physical Education background and 7-12 Coaching Endorsement and has spent time working with defensive backs, wide receivers, linebackers and more.

“I am humbled to be named the Head Coach at Palmer Ridge High School. I have tremendous respect for our Athletes and community of Palmer Ridge and I am honored to be a part of it,” Carlton said.

“As a teacher and a coach, I am dedicated to the development of the entire person. To me, the game of football is a great tool to accomplish this because it requires you to balance many on and off-the-field commitments to have a successful experience.”

Carlton said his mission will be to instill a solid foundation of culture into the team, building a unit in which the community can continue to take pride.

“Zach has been part of this particular program for eight years, and one thing that has always stood out is the hard work and dedication to constantly improving his craft. I have seen firsthand how Zach not only knows how to Coach and prepare for games, but he also knows how to reach young Athletes and ensure they are always prepared,” said Lance McCorkle, Palmer Ridge High School Athletic Director.

McCorkle said the hire followed a competitive search process that garnered many applicants and resulted in a series of interviews.

“This was a very competitive process. I want to thank all who participated, and all who supported our three-time state championship football team, including Mike Armentrout, who helped continue our traditions of success during his tenure as head coach. Ultimately, Zach earned this position and we have great confidence in his success moving forward.”

