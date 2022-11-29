Palmer Lake Arts Council partners with Funky Little Theater to bring ‘A Christmas Carol’ to town | Thetribune

PALMER LAKE • Palmer Lake Arts Council wraps up its yearlong effort to elevate the presence of visual and performing arts in Palmer Lake with a Theater performance.

PLAC partnered with Colorado Springs-based Funky Little Theater Company to present a unique take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

The family-friendly, community event will feature three performances: 7 pm Dec. 9 and 2 pm and 7 pm on Dec. 10. All shows will be performed at Palmer Lake Town Hall. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 10 years old and are available at the theater company’s website, FunkyLittleTheater.org.

Playwright Josh Hartwell adapted the script from the Dickens’ classic with a modern twist to include puppetry, audience participation and visual projections, while FLT Artistic Director Chris Medina directed the performance. Funky Little Theater is also performing the production in Woodland Park and the Ivywild area of ​​Colorado Springs on different dates through December.

Jina Brenneman of the Palmer Lake Arts Council said the organization hopes to partner with Medina and Funky Little Theater for more events in the coming year.

For the Palmer Lake performances, PLAC also partnered with the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, which will bake and provide cookies.

The partnership between Funky Little Theater and the Palmer Lake Arts Council started with Catherine McGuire coordinating a meeting between Medina and Brenneman earlier this year. The three sat down to see if they could find a common ground or vision of what the holiday offering could look like, Medina said.

“Originally, our plan was to curate an event that was a one-off sort of deal, but the more Funky learned about PLAC and the more PLAC learned about Funky, we just wanted to do more together,” Medina said. “We have a passion in common that will hopefully translate into reigniting the landscape of the arts here in Palmer Lake.”

Medina said the stage play for this version of “A Christmas Carol” is not necessarily a “modern” take on the classic, but it is by a Colorado playwright who wrote the work for Miners Alley in Golden, which performed the work for years. A fan of Hartwell’s work, Medina said Funky Little Theater hopes to bring more of the playwright’s works to life.

Medina felt this version of Dickens’ classic was a good fit for the PLAC partnership event because the play called for only six actors, which made sense considering the space limitations involved with performing in historic Palmer Lake Town Hall.

“Having only six Actors allowed me to pull Talent I already knew, which allows us to present a package deal for the fine folks of Palmer Lake and hopefully entice local Talent to want to come audition for us sometime soon,” Medina said.

One component already creating talk and piquing interest among the community is the use of Puppetry in the production. Medina admits there are a couple “surprise puppet elements” incorporated into the show.

“I love the magic and heart of Puppetry and am looking forward to finding ways to do it again and again,” he said. “This is actually a first-time thing for Funky. Cyndi Parr, our puppet master, is a skilled puppet creator and is versed in many different types of puppetry. We are lucky to have one of the best working with us.”

One of the reasons the adaptation is special to the FLT artistic director is that it involves a group of friends “hanging out and doing one of their holiday traditions” when the story comes to life.

“You, the audience, will suspend disbelief in most ways, but the inclusion of the puppets is to remind the audience there can be magic where you least expect it,” Medina said.

Medina said he feels blessed to be working with PLAC because both organizations have similar goals. With a lot of work to be done, Medina believes Palmer Lake can become a destination for the arts, he said.

“I would count Funky Lucky to be included in any capacity of realizing that dream,” Medina said.