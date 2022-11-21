Palm Springs area golf courses expect higher green fees, packed fairways in the new season

As counterintuitive as it sounds, the COVID-19 Pandemic couldn’t have come at a better time for The Lights at Indio Golf Course in the spring of 2020.

“We got lucky, because at the time COVID came, we’d been pushing so hard to get this place out there,” said Dave Ruvolo, head professional for 18 years at the city-owned 18-hole par-3 lighted golf course . “We’re the only thing in the valley that has (lights). A lot of people come into town but don’t know. So we pushed so hard to publicize it, and the timing was perfect.”

Like golf courses throughout the desert and across the country, The Lights has benefitted from a surge in golf that was partially sparked by the pandemic. As other sports and recreational activities shut down from the coronavirus, golf was allowed to be played. The sport attracted more individuals and saw more rounds played than had been true in more than a decade.

As the surge moves into its third year and as the Coachella Valley prepares for the beginning of a new desert season, golf course operators expect better results in the coming months than even the increases they saw one year ago.

More:‘A land of permanent drought’: Coachella Valley’s golf courses work to cut water usage

More:Expecting a big drop in golf green fees in the summer? Maybe not this summer

“We are not seeing a high drop off in Golfers just because the demand is there,” said Ben Rodny, director of sales and marketing for the 36-hole Indian Wells Golf Resort. “The demand for groups, tournaments, individual players, it’s pretty hot right now.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button