Palestine secures dominant win over Rusk, 65-16

Jan. 16—Palestine 65, Rusk 16

RUSK — The Palestine Ladycats (2-1) got their second district win of the season in a dominant effort over the Rusk Lady Eagles, 65-16.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine — 23 — 13 — 13 — 14

Rusk — 2 — 2 — 8 — 4

Ay’lasia Fantroy led all scorers with 14 points. Jocelyn Musil followed her with 10 points and Corian Hudson had eight points.

LaPoynor 67, Cayuga 37

CAYUGA — The Cayuga Ladycats (2-2) took their second loss of district in a 67-37 loss against the LaPoynor Lady Flyers.

Quarter Breakdown

LaPoynor — 21 — 18 — 5 — 23

Cayuga — 11 — 7 — 11 — 8

Graci Satterwhite led the Ladycats with 18 points. Cayuga hosts the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs Tuesday.

Teague 67, Elkhart 19

TEAGUE — The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-5) fell three games under .500 following their 67-19 loss against the Teague Lady Lions.

Quarter Breakdown

Teague — 20 — 11 — 14 — 22

Elkhart — 4 — 1 — 7 — 7

Lady Elk Faulk led them with 11 points. Hadley Waldon followed her with seven points. Elkhart travels to Buffalo Tuesday.

Neches 36, Slocum 17

SLOCUM — The Neches Lady Tigers (5-0) remain unblemished in district with their latest district win over the Slocum Lady Mustangs, 36-17.

Quarter Breakdown

Neches — 9 — 8 — 10 — 9

Slocum — 5 — 5 — 7 — 0

Kacie Trimble led all scorers with 14 points. Joely Jenkins followed her with eight points for Neches. Sealy Hines and Aubrey Kincade had six points. Julie Neal led Slocum with 10 points.