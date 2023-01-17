Palefire by Rowena Morgan-Cox mixes craft and Sustainability

Morgan-Cox has built Palefire with Sustainability in mind from the ground up. But it’s fine art that really inspires the look of her designs – she says her approach is ‘resolutely maximalist’, and draws on her art history training (she holds an MA from the Courtauld Institute of Art) to inform her designs: Nineteenth-century European painting and sculpture, the Arts & Crafts movement, and the refinement of European Modernism are all of particular interest to her.

Palefire lamps by Rowena Morgan-Cox

(Image credit: Courtesy Palefire)

Having spent over a decade as a specialist dealer in European sculpture, painting and decorative art, she went on to help interior designer Tobias Vernon open 8 Holland Street in 2018, before becoming Managing Director of The Fine Art Society in London and designing the interiors of its new home. The name Palefire itself comes from a Vladimir Nabokov novel and Williams Shakespeare poem: ‘The moon’s an Arrant thief, And her pale fire she snatches from the sun’.

Palefire: sustainable design meets craft

Palefire lamps by Rowena Morgan-Cox

(Image credit: Courtesy Palefire)

‘The idea from conception was to produce designs that were thoughtful about Sustainability without compromising the aesthetic,’ she says, explaining her two-pronged approach. ‘First is a considered approach to materials and what impact they have. The second factor is the modularity of the design and our production model which produces less waste.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button