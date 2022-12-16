Palace City league gives youth basketball in Mitchell a new energy and direction – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — It was time for youth basketball in a city that boasts a proud hoops tradition to get an upgrade.

After kicking around ideas dating back several years, a group of Mitchell citizens banded together and made a commitment to improving the future of youth basketball. The product was the Palace City Basketball Association and its new league, the Palace City Youth Basketball League.

“The right group of people asked, ‘Why not Mitchell?’ and they got after it,” said Mitchell High School girls basketball Coach Dave Brooks. “The result is what we’re seeing today.”

The league, which includes teams for boys and girls in the second-through-sixth grades, as well as an instructional program for first graders, announced its formation on July 13 and is in its first winter of operation.

The program has quickly struck gold in the community, with 400 total participants and about 200 from Mitchell alone, revealing interest and excitement about youth basketball in Mitchell that has been fractured in recent years until now.

“So far, [the reception] has been super-duper positive,” said Ashley Pfeifer, the organization’s board president. “People are very happy to see this here in town. They love this concept. Do we have things to work on? Yes, but you expect those things. I’m very happy with how we’ve rolled it out.”

Prior to the formation of the PCYBL, youth basketball in the Mitchell area did not have an abundance of structure.

The Palace City Basketball Association Courtesy photo

There was a longstanding fifth and sixth-grade boys and girls league that ran through the Mitchell Recreation Center, and before that, there was a program in place where kids from different elementary schools could play one another. In nearly all other instances, youth basketball participation was limited to one of the few eight to 10-person traveling teams organized by grade.

“Before, if you were a youth basketball player in Mitchell, you had to know the right person to get on a team, and if you hadn’t played before, they probably weren’t going to ask you to play, quite frankly, ” said MHS boys basketball Coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt. “Now, we’re giving everyone a spot where they know they can go to play competitive basketball and get practice in every week. It’s a lot of work, but it’s really exciting.”

The discussions for an inclusive city-wide league first came about around three years ago, by Kreutzfeldt’s recollection. Around that time, Kreutzfeldt and then-MHS head coaches Todd Neuendorf and Cole Knippling got together and talked through initial plans, but those didn’t start to get put into motion until more recently when the 11-person board came together.

“What finally happened was we got a crew of people who were committed to putting this thing together,” Kreutzfeldt said. “It’s a big commitment by everyone involved, but it’s a big deal for Mitchell and we know that.”

Pfeifer, who had previously worked with fellow board member Renee LeBrun to form a traveling team for their daughters, said the PCYBL drew plenty of inspiration from the Sioux Falls area’s Big Sioux League, an organization that many Mitchell basketball parents were familiar with from taking their children to compete in Harrisburg as part of those independent traveling teams.

There were numerous hurdles involved — among them the formation of a non-profit organization and finding sponsorship to help get the league up and running — but now, not only are those youths able to compete close to home but the PCYBL is aligned with the middle and high school programs, giving Mitchell children a more defined path as they grow in the program.

Youth girls teams from Mitchell and Howard compete against each other during the first gameday for the Palace City Youth Basketball League on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the DWU/Avera Sports and Wellness Complex. Photo courtesy of the Palace City Youth Basketball League

When the nearly 400 area children — approximately 200 of which were from Mitchell, with the other half coming from surrounding communities such as Bridgewater, Corsica, Ethan, Howard, Mount Vernon, Plankinton and Woonsocket — registered with the league this winter took to the courts for their first games on Dec. 4, it was unlike anything Mitchell had witnessed for some time, maybe ever. After starting Weekly practices in early November, 42 youth games were played on the first of seven scheduled gameday Sundays, according to Pfeifer.

“We figured last winter, we probably had about 70 [Mitchell] kids playing basketball in total with youth leagues and stuff like that,” Kreutzfeldt said. “We had 200 play the first weekend [of the PCYBL]. I don’t think I’ve ever I’ve never seen anything like in Mitchell.

“Just watching those teams play last week, I was stunned at how many kids, that was their first-ever basketball game and they’re fifth and sixth-graders,” he continued. “They’ve never played an organized basketball game before, but they wanted to learn and that hadn’t been an option for them.”

Both Kreutzfeldt and Pfeifer acknowledged that, given how quickly the league came together and its newness, there is an element of learning while doing and addressing challenges on a rolling basis.

With so many children and teams involved, there is a need for coaches and instructors, as well as referees on the game days. Another considerable challenge is finding available gym space, including the appropriate 8-foot and 9-foot hoops for some youth levels.

However, given the scope of the operation, the first weeks and months have been a success, and those involved are confident they’ve established a system that will benefit all those involved.

“I really think this is the way to go about supporting the strength in our basketball programs,” Pfeifer said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with a seventh grader going out for [basketball] the first time, but maybe that seventh grader, at least knows how to dribble a ball because of our program, or shoot the ball the right way so that they can advance and other skills at that level.”

“Basketball, at the end of the day, it’s kind of a hard game. You’ve got to be able to shoot, dribble, pass, play defense and run, so there’s a lot of different skills,” Brooks added. “Like in any sport, the earlier you learn those skills, the more enjoyable the sport becomes as you develop.”

The motivations behind the formation of such a league are clear.

First, the PCYBL has opened up an opportunity for all Mitchell area youths that had previously been much more exclusive. Second, by including larger numbers of youth at an earlier age, there is hope that it will strengthen the participation numbers within the middle school and high school programs in the future.

“I really don’t know how big the league can really grow, that’s going to depend on how big our school system could be,” Brooks said. “But, if you can keep the numbers, and maybe they go up, then I think you’ve provided an opportunity that people were looking for.”

“Our hopes are to teach a love for the sport of basketball so that kids want to keep playing it,” Pfeifer said. “Ideally, we’ll see those numbers grow as the kids grow because they’re not scared to go out. They’ll already have been doing this, so it’s not a new thing to them.”

As the program continues to fulfill its mission, it’s not just about sustaining the health of basketball in Mitchell and the surrounding communities but taking the actions necessary to improve the experience for student-athletes of all ages.

“You know, everyone says that Mitchell’s a basketball town,” Kreutzfeldt said. “But just calling it a basketball town doesn’t make it so. You’ve got to put some work in.”