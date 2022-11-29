Pajaro Valley girls soccer routs Ceiba

Pajaro Valley High’s girls soccer team routed Ceiba for the second time in a week, rolling to a 9-1 win in the Watsonville Tournament on Monday.

Sophomores Valeria Acosta and Leslie Carrisoza and freshmen Rocio Acosta and Jocelyn Juarez each scored twice, and senior Ashley Cadenas also scored.

The Grizzlies, behind Carrisoza’s hat trick, also beat the Spartans 11-2 on Nov. 21.

The Grizzlies (2-0-0) continue pool play in the Watsonville Tournament by taking on the host Wildcatz on Thursday at 7 pm

Monterey 6, San Lorenzo Valley 0: The Cougars were shut out in their pool play game at the Watsonville Tournament on Monday.

Boys soccer

St. Francis 5, Pacific Grove 1: Senior Gabriel Rivera-Corona produced a hat trick and the Sharks won their season opener Monday. He also had an assist.

Liam Rawson and Elias Garcia each had a goal and an assist, and Emiliano Hernandez-Torres also had an assist.

The Sharks (1-0-0) host Stevenson on Dec. 6 at 3:30 p.m

Girls basketball

Watsonville 66, at Rancho San Juan 46: The Wildcatz won their nonleague game Monday in decisive fashion.

The Wildcatz (2-1) host Salinas in their opener at the Watsonville Tournament on Wednesday at 6:30 pm Scotts Valley and Hollister open tournament play at 5 pm

Marina 30, Harbor 29: Maya Manildi scored 11 points in the Pirates’ nonleague loss Monday.

Abigail Higgins finished with 11 rebounds and five blocks for Harbor.

Boys basketball

At 64 Kirby, 19 Pescadero: Senior Darren Liu made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and the Griffins won their season opener on Nov. 22 at Enterprise Sports Club in Scotts Valley.

Sophomore Rain Li made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Griffins (1-0). Senior Patrick Costello had eight points and 14 rebounds.

Coaching openings

Aptos volleyball: Aptos is looking for a head boys volleyball coach. The season starts Feb. 1. For more information, please contact Athletic Director Travis Fox at 831-728-7832 or at [email protected]

Reporting Scores

Coaches are encouraged to report scores and highlights to [email protected] following games. Please include your name and contact number in the email.