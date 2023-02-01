Pairings Set for 2022 MEAC Volleyball Championship

2022 MEAC Volleyball Bracket

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 – The field is set for the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Volleyball Championship, which will be held Friday through Sunday at Memorial Hall Gym on the campus of Delaware State University.

Coppin State and Howard tied for the regular-season championship, as both programs went 12-2 in conference play and split the head-to-head series. But Coppin State lost fewer sets head-to-head than Howard, giving the Eagles (21-9) the tiebreaker and the championship’s No. 1 seed

Howard (19-9), which is the Defending tournament Champion and has won six of the last seven titles, will enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed, while tournament host Delaware State (21-6, 11-3 MEAC) will be the No. 3 seeds Norfolk State (7-17, 7-7 MEAC) wrapped up the No. 4 seeds

Maryland Eastern Shore (8-17) and North Carolina Central (7-18) both went 6-8 in conference play; the Hawks claim the No. 5 seed via tiebreaker after winning both regular-season match-ups against the Eagles. NCCU will be the No. 6 seeds

Morgan State (3-25, 2-12 MEAC) and South Carolina State (0-25, 0-14 MEAC) will be the No. 7 and 8 seeds, respectively.

Tournament play will open with the quarterfinal round on Friday, as Coppin State takes on South Carolina State at 11:30 am Norfolk State and Maryland Eastern Shore will follow at 2:30 pm in a 4-5 match-up, and 5:30 pm will see Howard take on Morgan State.

The last quarterfinal match of the day will pit Delaware State against North Carolina Central at 8:30 pm

Saturday’s semifinal round will begin at 5:30 pm with the winners of the Coppin State-South Carolina State and Norfolk State-Maryland Eastern Shore matches squaring off – then at 8:30 pm, the Howard-Morgan State and Delaware State-North Carolina Central winners will play the other semifinal.

The tournament’s quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be streamed live on Delaware State’s YouTube channel. Sunday’s Championship final will be televised live at 8:30 pm on ESPNU.

Tickets for the 2022 MEAC Volleyball Championship will be sold on-site at Memorial Hall. A weekend pass will be available for $30, while tickets for Friday’s quarterfinal round will be available for $10. Saturday’s semifinal tickets will go for $15, and fans can purchase tickets for Sunday’s Championship match for $20.

For more information, visit the Championship Central page at MEACSports.com.

