Pairings for Sixth, Seventh, Eighth Region tournaments

The pairings are set for this week’s Louisville-area high school soccer regional tournaments.

Regional Champions advance to the state tournaments starting Oct. 17 (girls) and Oct. 18 (boys).

Defending regional champions on the boys side are Butler (Sixth Region), Manual (Seventh Region) and North Oldham (Eighth Region).

Defending regional Champions on the girls side are Mercy (Sixth Region), Sacred Heart (Seventh Region) and South Oldham (Eighth Region).

Sixth Region boys

Tuesday at Mercy – DeSales (12-5-3) vs. Fairdale (13-6-1), 6 p.m.; Southern (4-11) vs. Bullitt East (17-3-1), 7:30 p.m

Tuesday at DeSales – Pleasure Ridge Park (9-12-1) vs. Butler (9-5-7), 5:30 p.m.; Fern Creek (12-8-1) vs. Moore (11-2-1), 7:30 p.m

Thursday at DeSales – DeSales-Fairdale Winner vs. Southern-Bullitt East winner, 5:30 p.m.; Pleasure Ridge Park-Butler Winner vs. Fern Creek-Moore winner, 7:30 p.m

Saturday at DeSales – Final, 1 p.m

Seventh Region boys

Sunday at district Champions – Highlands Latin (16-3-1) at Ballard (15-2-1), 1 p.m.; Francis Parker (10-8) at St. Xavier (18-1-3), 2 p.m.; Kentucky Country Day (8-6-3) at Manual (14-6-1), 3 p.m.; Collegiate (13-4-1) at Trinity (15-3-1), 6 p.m

Tuesday at Eastern – Highlands Latin-Ballard Winner vs. Francis Parker-St. Xavier winner, 5:30 p.m.; Kentucky Country Day-Manual winner vs. Collegiate-Trinity winner, 8 p.m

Thursday at Eastern – Final, 7 p.m

Eighth Region boys

Monday at district Champions – Woodford County (12-4-3) at Henry County (15-4-2), 6:30 p.m.; South Oldham (8-7-5) at Simon Kenton (9-8-4), 8 p.m.; Grant County (11-6-1) at North Oldham (8-4-3), 7 p.m.; Carroll County (6-11) at Collins (11-6-2), 7 p.m

Wednesday at Carroll County – Woodford County-Henry County Winner vs. South Oldham-Simon Kenton winner, 6 p.m.; Grant County-North Oldham Winner vs. Carroll County-Collins winner, 8 p.m

Thursday at Carroll County – Final, 8 p.m

Sixth Region girls

Monday at DeSales – Whitefield Academy (17-3) vs. Bullitt Central (6-9-2), 5:30 p.m.; Iroquois (5-7-1) vs. Holy Cross (14-6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Monday at Mercy – Pleasure Ridge Park (7-11-1) vs. Butler (7-11-2), 5:30 p.m.; North Bullitt (8-12) vs. Mercy (10-5-2), 7:30 p.m

Wednesday at Mercy – Whitefield Academy-Bullitt Central Winner vs. Iroquois-Holy Cross winner, 5:30 p.m.; Pleasure Ridge Park-Butler Winner vs. North Bullitt-Mercy winner, 7:30 p.m

Friday at Mercy – Final, 6 p.m

Seventh Region girls

Monday at district Champions – Central (4-11) at Assumption (15-4-3), 6 p.m.; Ballard (11-5-3) at Sacred Heart (19-3), 7 p.m.; Collegiate (13-3-3) at Manual (10-8-2), 6 p.m.; Atherton (13-5-1) at Christian Academy (14-6-2), 7 p.m

Thursday at Assumption Green – Central-Assumption winner vs. Ballard-Sacred Heart winner, 5:30 p.m.; Collegiate-Manual winner vs. Atherton-Christian Academy winner, 8 p.m

Saturday at Assumption Green – Final, 6 p.m

Eighth Region girls

Monday at district Champions – Anderson County (12-7-1) at Simon Kenton (12-4-4), 6 p.m.; Oldham County (8-8-1) at Carroll County (13-8-1), 6 p.m.; Walton-Verona (15-5-1) at South Oldham (16-2), 6 p.m.; Gallatin County (12-9-1) at Woodford County (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday at Carroll County – Anderson County-Simon Kenton Winner vs. Oldham County-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.; Walton-Verona-South Oldham Winner vs. Gallatin County-Woodford County winner, 8 p.m

Thursday at Carroll County – Final, 6 p.m

