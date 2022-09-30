Pairing great American whiskeys with great American golf courses | This is the Loop

Nothing hits like a nice beverage after (OK, sometimes during) a bucket-list round, and it’s even better when that spirit embodies the, um, spirit of the track you just lapped. Sometimes that connection is intangible—a feel or flavor—while other times it’s literal—a nearby point on the map—but it can be the difference between “meh” and “memorable.” So join us as we play our way across America, from Kentucky to Cali, stopping for a whiskey or two along the way. Just remember, loser is buying.