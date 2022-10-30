Pair of Second Half Goals Helps Brown Rally for 2-2 Draw with Princeton

Next Game: Hartford 11/2/2022 | 7:00 PM Nov. 02 (Wed) / 7:00 PM Hartford History

PROVIDENCE, RI – A pair of second half goals from freshman Jam’s Gogo Peters helped the Brown men’s soccer team Rally for a 2-2 draw with Princeton on Sunday afternoon at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The draw moves the Bears to 7-4-3 (0-2-3 Ivy) while the Tigers now sit at 6-5-3 (1-2-2 Ivy).

Princeton put nine shots on goal to Brown’s four, and held a 5-1 advantage over the Bears on corners. Gogo Peters’ pair of goals bring his team-leading total to six on the season. Junior Come on Dadzie and freshman Langdon Gryglas each picked up assists on Brown’s first goal. Freshman Henrik Weiper made six saves in goal for the Bears.

Princeton jumped in front 2-0 on a pair of first half goals, the first coming in the 13th minute and the next in the 32nd minute on a Breakaway to carry the two-goal lead into halftime.

Brown broke through in the 51st minute when Dadzie had a nice touch pass to Peters, who dribbled it into the box and slid it into the bottom left corner to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Bears scored the equalizer in the 68th minute when Gogo Peters blocked a clearing attempt in the middle of the field out beyond the 18-yard box, and sent a Rocket into the top left corner for the tying goal.

Weiper kept the game tied with a big save on a low shot in the 84th minute.

Brown will return to action this Wednesday, November 2 at 7 pm with a home matchup at Stevenson-Pincince Field against Hartford.

